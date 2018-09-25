Dolphins sign Martrell Spaight, cut Tanner McEvoy

Getty Images

The Dolphins waived receiver Tanner McEvoy on Tuesday, getting them down to five receivers. They also placed defensive lineman William Hayes on injured reserve.

Miami will fill one of the roster spots with the expected signing of veteran linebacker Martrell Spaight, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Spaight played in 30 games with seven starts in the three seasons after Washington made him a fifth-round pick in 2015. He has 87 career tackles.

Washington cut him Sept. 1, and Spaight worked out for the Patriots four days later.

The Dolphins also released quarterback Bryce Petty off injured reserve.