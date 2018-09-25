Everson Griffen wrap up: Vikings DE being evaluated after alleged shooting threat at Minneapolis hotel

Getty Images

After an evening of conflicting reporting – some of which has since been retracted – here is the rundown of what has happened (and what hasn’t) with Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen.

Griffen was reportedly involved in an incident at Minneapolis area Hotel Ivy where he threatened to shoot someone on Saturday if he wasn’t let into his hotel room. Police were dispatched to the scene but Griffen left on his own and was not arrested. Hotel staff moved into a back office at one point as Griffen paced around the lobby and threatened to assault hotel employees if he wasn’t allowed into his room.

The Vikings released a statement saying they were aware of the incident and were concerned for Griffen’s health.

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard. We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family,” G.M. Rick Spielman said in a statement.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media said Griffen has dealt with “a serious, personal health-related issue” for weeks and is currently being evaluated at a local hospital following the incident.

A second report by FOX 9 Sports said Griffen had been arrested after trying to break into a teammate’s home. That report has since been retracted by the station.