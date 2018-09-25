Everson Griffen’s wife called cops after erratic behavior

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is being treated at a mental health facility, after a series of erratic incidents that had his wife so concerned she called police.

According to Paul Walsh of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Griffin was taken in after his wife called police from their home as well as the home of a teammate nearby.

The 30-year-old Griffen was involved in an incident at the Hotel Ivy, where he threatened to shoot hotel employees, according to the police report, though no gun was found. His wife told police that he had sped off from their home with another person, and later in the afternoon, she called again saying he was trying to get into the home of Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes.

When police reached him, he was put into an ambulance, but medical personnel had to stop so police could restrain him.

Obviously he didn’t play last week, and the team issued a statement from General Manager Rick Spielman saying they were “certainly concerned by what we have heard.”

It’s a strange story, and the primary hope is for Griffen’s well-being.