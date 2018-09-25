Everson Griffen’s wife called cops after erratic behavior

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 25, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is being treated at a mental health facility, after a series of erratic incidents that had his wife so concerned she called police.

According to Paul Walsh of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Griffin was taken in after his wife called police from their home as well as the home of a teammate nearby.

The 30-year-old Griffen was involved in an incident at the Hotel Ivy, where he threatened to shoot hotel employees, according to the police report, though no gun was found. His wife told police that he had sped off from their home with another person, and later in the afternoon, she called again saying he was trying to get into the home of Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes.

When police reached him, he was put into an ambulance, but medical personnel had to stop so police could restrain him.

Obviously he didn’t play last week, and the team issued a statement from General Manager Rick Spielman saying they were “certainly concerned by what we have heard.”

It’s a strange story, and the primary hope is for Griffen’s well-being.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Everson Griffen’s wife called cops after erratic behavior

  3. I hope Griffen and the doctors can get this situation under control. He’s done amazingly well after a rocky start to this career. You just wonder if it’s just a medication issue or if something else triggered this. Take all the time off you need to get this right and hopefully come back strong once it’s under control, maybe not until next season.

  5. He fell in the draft coming out of USC because of issues, concerned for him and his family. CTE on top of the lingering issues he has been dealing with in his life are not a good combo.

  8. Step 1. Place him on the non-football injury IR

    Step 2. Bring Brian Robison back for the rest of the season to shore up the DE spot and have a familiar face in the locker room and d-line group.

  9. It wouldn’t be the Vikings if really strange things didn’t happen the year after losing an NFC championship game.

    In 1999, Randall Cunningham lost his ability to play football and asked to be taken out of a game and replaced by Jeff George for the rest of the season.

    In 2001, Korey Stringer died during training camp, Carolina beat them in the opening game and then didn’t win a game for the rest of the season, and Dennis Green was fired with one game left in the season.

    In 2010, Favre had to be talked out of retirement, Sidney Rice had a hip injury he didn’t disclose until training camp, the dome roof collapsed, the Vikings played a home game at Ford Field that was attended primarily by homeless people, Brad Childress was fired during the season, Joe Webb started a game in Philadelphia on a Tuesday, Favre’s career ended on a frozen field at TCF Bank Stadium, Randy Moss was traded for and released, and I’m sure there are a few more things I’m forgetting.

    So far this year we have the tie at Lambeau because of the rookie kicker, one of the biggest upsets in NFL history, and now the unfortunate situation with Everson. This could be just the beginning.

  10. If I had a choice, I’d rather be shot than crushed by that guy. At least the hotel employees had that much going for them.

  12. Minnyblizzard: The Chiefs lost Javon Belcher in 2012, as part of murder-suicide.Mental illness is probably present, at varying degrees, with players on every team…much like society in general.

  13. He had on other issue and that was during his rookie season. Other then that he has been a team leader and a stand up human being. This isn’t a normal thing for him. Every team has a player who has some kind of issue at some point. For a guy who loves his team and family i hope things turn around soon.

  18. I hope he gets the help he needs.

    It’s interesting because I noticed something was off with him the very first game of the season. There were some snaps during the game where he would just stand up, and others where he stood up and engaged his guy ridiculously late. It looked like he had no idea what was going on out there. Now we know there is something serious going on.

  19. Can we please dispense with the usual, hypocritical “thinking about” or “praying for” him comments? Not a single commenter stating those intentions will give Everson a second thought after reading any of these articles about the incident.

    Nobody reading these comments knows who you are. There is no reason for you to imitate the Pharisees by offering up your fake prayers in public. The only people who are actually concerned about Everson, instead of promoting themselves, are thinking about or praying for him without announcing it.

  20. Hopefully its something that can be treated and not CTE-related. The jokes and put-downs posted here are an indication of just how far society has fallen when it comes to common decency and respect for others.

  22. Yeah let’s make jokes about someone’s mental health… Maybe you guys that think you’re funny need to be evaluated.

  23. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:12 pm
    It wouldn’t be the Vikings if really strange things didn’t happen the year after losing an NFC championship game.

    In 1999, Randall Cunningham lost his ability to play football and asked to be taken out of a game and replaced by Jeff George for the rest of the season.

    In 2001, Korey Stringer died during training camp, Carolina beat them in the opening game and then didn’t win a game for the rest of the season, and Dennis Green was fired with one game left in the season.

    In 2010, Favre had to be talked out of retirement, Sidney Rice had a hip injury he didn’t disclose until training camp, the dome roof collapsed, the Vikings played a home game at Ford Field that was attended primarily by homeless people, Brad Childress was fired during the season, Joe Webb started a game in Philadelphia on a Tuesday, Favre’s career ended on a frozen field at TCF Bank Stadium, Randy Moss was traded for and released, and I’m sure there are a few more things I’m forgetting.

    So far this year we have the tie at Lambeau because of the rookie kicker, one of the biggest upsets in NFL history, and now the unfortunate situation with Everson. This could be just the beginning.

    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    You are correct, the Vikings are a cursed franchise.

    Here is where your thoughts get derailed. The tie at Lambeau wasn’t because of the rookie kicker, it is because the Barr rule was applied to Matthew’s legal hit which would have resulted in a Packer victory. Do you Vike that?

  24. tylawspick6 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:36 pm
    Goodell will do nothing just like Robby Anderson with the jets.
    ===============
    What would you expect?
    Goodell has his pet teams that can do no wrong in his eyes.
    Though this obviously merits a significant suspension, unless they found some weed in his possession, I’m guessing this gets swept under the rug.

  25. As a human being first and a Packer’s fan second (in no way exclusive) I wish for his health and safety and for him to find peace. I hope everyone out there will offer understanding and support and remember that he is a fellow human being before anything else. Gods speed to you Everson.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!