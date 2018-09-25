Falcons sign Bruce Carter, Sharrod Neasman

Getty Images

The Falcons said on Monday that they would not be making any splashy acquisitions in the wake of safety Ricardo Allen‘s torn Achilles, but they did fill his roster spot on Tuesday.

The team announced that Allen has been placed on injured reserve and that they have signed safety Sharrod Neasman to the 53-man roster. It’s a return engagement for Neasman, who had five tackles in 14 appearances for the Falcons over the last two seasons.

Neasman joins Damontae Kazee, Jordan Richards and Keith Tandy at safety in Atlanta. Head coach Dan Quinn said linebacker Kemal Ishmael may also be in the mix for playing time with Allen and Keanu Neal on injured reserve.

The Falcons also signed former Cowboys, Buccaneers and Jets linebacker Bruce Carter. Carter will help fill in for a unit that lost Deion Jones to injured reserve a couple of weeks ago. They waived linebacker Richard Jarvis in a corresponding move.