Former Raider Neiron Ball in coma after brain aneurysm

Getty Images

The Raiders issued a statement on Tuesday asking for thoughts and prayers for their former linebacker Neiron Ball.

Ball has been in a medically-induced coma since suffering a brain aneurysm on September 16th. Ball, who was a fifth-round pick in 2015, had been diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in his brain while at the University of Florida and was cleared to return to football after having surgery in 2011.

In a post to their Twitter account, The Aneurysm and AVM Foundation confirmed Ball’s condition after speaking with his family.

“We believed Neiron’s # AVM was obliterated, that doesn’t seem to be the case as he developed an aneurysm which burst. His family asks for continued prayers.”

The foundation also shared a touching article about Ball’s work with a young Raiders fan who also dealt with AVM.

Ball suffered a severe knee injury during his rookie season and parted ways with the Raiders last year. Our best wishes go out to him and his loved ones.