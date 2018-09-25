Giants promoting a tight end with Evan Engram injured

Getty Images

Giants tight end Evan Engram avoided a season-ending knee injury last Sunday, but he is expected to miss a chunk of time with a sprained MCL.

As a result, the Giants are set to add another tight end to their active roster. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that the team is promoting Garrett Dickerson to their active roster. There’s no word of a corresponding move.

Dickerson spent the summer with the Giants and played in all four of their preseason games before failing to make the cut to 53 players on September 1. The undrafted rookie had 87 catches for 887 yards and nine touchdowns in four years at Northwestern.

Rhett Ellison and Scott Simonson are the other tight ends on the Giants roster.

UPDATE 4:09 p.m. ET: The Giants announced they waived wide receiver Kaelin Clay to make room for Dickerson.