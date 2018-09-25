Grady Jarrett on depleted defense: We need to rally together

Getty Images

The Falcons lost safety Ricardo Allen to a torn Achilles in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints and that made it three defensive starters with season-ending injuries for the defense in Atlanta.

The team also has defensive ends Takk McKinley and Derrick Shelby dealing with groin injuries at the moment and they’ve allowed 973 yards over the last two weeks as they’ve tried to make up for the losses. That effort will continue against the Bengals this week and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said that the remaining players “just have to rally together” in order to make sure the season doesn’t run away from them.

“Yeah, we’ve got to stand up,” Jarrett said, via ESPN.com. “You don’t ever want to fall behind too far. We lost two really, really close games. We could easily be sitting here 3-0, but that’s not the case. We just have to get back to work.”

The Steelers and Buccaneers follow the Bengals on the schedule in Atlanta, so there won’t be much chance for the team to catch its breath against a low-powered offensive attack as they try to solidify their spot in the standings.