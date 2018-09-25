Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer to call Thursday night games for Amazon Prime

Getty Images

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will serve as the Amazon Prime broadcast team for Thursday Night Football, starting this week and for 11 games this season.

The Thursday night package of games will be shown on both FOX and NFL Network with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. Amazon will offer the Buck/Aikman commentary or the choice of three other audio feeds: Storm and Kremer, an English broadcast team based in the U.K. and a Spanish broadcast team.

“Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special,” Kremer said in a statement. “Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football.”

Storm also works as a SportsCenter anchor at ESPN. Kremer, who received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, also works at NFL Network.