J.J. Watt: “Roughing the passer calls are absolutely out of control”

Getty Images

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is a lot like most NFL fans right now, upset with this season’s stricter enforcement of roughing the passer.

As he watched Monday night’s Steelers-Buccaneers game, which featured five roughing the passer penalties, Watt expressed his frustration at the new rule, which flags defensive players for landing on the quarterback with all or most of their body weight.

“Roughing the Passer calls are absolutely out of control,” Watt wrote on Twitter.

Watt sacked Eli Manning three times in Sunday’s loss to the Giants, so he’s still able to do his job effectively despite the new rule. But that doesn’t mean he likes the rule. Not many people do.