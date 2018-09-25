Jerry Jones not ready to hit the panic button

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett had already said he didn’t expect to take over play-calling duties from coordinator Scott Linehan.

Now the voice that matters most in Dallas has affirmed that decision.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during his weekly radio spot on 105.3 The Fan that he wasn’t preparing to make drastic changes, to the roster or the coaching staff.

“I like our players,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I like our coaching staff. I think we’ve got players that we’ve seen play at those level. … When you lose a game and you come in on Monday, it’s never as bad as it seems, as far as the players doing some of the things you do, you can always find some bright spots.

“I think your question is, have I hit the panic button? The answer is no.”

The Cowboys are 1-2 and 30th in total offense and 31st in scoring offense, so some mild freaking out might be justified.

But Jones was very stay-the-course when the topic of potential changes came up.

“We’ve had a dramatic change in the coaches on this staff from last year to this year,” Jones said. “We’ve changed coach’s scope that are on this staff, their area of influence. On the offensive side of the ball we did it with Scott Linehan. Our secondary coach with Kris Richard, who we didn’t have last year. He’s really gotten and will get a lot of input into what we’re doing defensively.

“Of course, we’ve got some fresh faces on both sides of the ball, so yeah. We made changes last year.”

Perhaps if they had gotten some playmakers for quarterback Dak Prescott, those changes would have a more positive effect.