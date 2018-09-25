Jerry Jones not ready to hit the panic button

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 25, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett had already said he didn’t expect to take over play-calling duties from coordinator Scott Linehan.

Now the voice that matters most in Dallas has affirmed that decision.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during his weekly radio spot on 105.3 The Fan that he wasn’t preparing to make drastic changes, to the roster or the coaching staff.

“I like our players,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I like our coaching staff. I think we’ve got players that we’ve seen play at those level. … When you lose a game and you come in on Monday, it’s never as bad as it seems, as far as the players doing some of the things you do, you can always find some bright spots.

“I think your question is, have I hit the panic button? The answer is no.”

The Cowboys are 1-2 and 30th in total offense and 31st in scoring offense, so some mild freaking out might be justified.

But Jones was very stay-the-course when the topic of potential changes came up.

“We’ve had a dramatic change in the coaches on this staff from last year to this year,” Jones said. “We’ve changed coach’s scope that are on this staff, their area of influence. On the offensive side of the ball we did it with Scott Linehan. Our secondary coach with Kris Richard, who we didn’t have last year. He’s really gotten and will get a lot of input into what we’re doing defensively.

“Of course, we’ve got some fresh faces on both sides of the ball, so yeah. We made changes last year.”

Perhaps if they had gotten some playmakers for quarterback Dak Prescott, those changes would have a more positive effect.

18 responses to “Jerry Jones not ready to hit the panic button

  1. The problem isn’t playmakers for Dak Prescott. The problem is Dak Prescott.

    Now that teams have film on him, he’s proven to be a below average QB.

  5. This fan of the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles relishes the fact that Jerruh is the face and voice of this mediocre franchise. We told you what Dak was, we told you low character players will hurt you every time, and we told you “no, means no’
    That is all.

  6. You have a 4-12 season staring you in the face. It’s obvious to any clear minded and objective person. I highly doubt that the cowboys will beat a team with a winning record this year.

  7. They haven’t turned over any of the decision makers. As always, the underlings took the fall for last year. The guys at the top, the OC, DC and HC all came back (as well as the GM).

    In their minds they are giving excellent marching orders and game planning, the people below them are just unable to execute their brilliant plans properly.

  11. Oh, Jerry, Jerry!! That panic button should be the size of Shamu, in front of your face 😦 Just don’t let Linehan be the scapegoat for Garrett, like Uncle Wade…..smh…. I want them both GONE!!!!! With PROPER coaching, Dak just may improve, or until he starts calling his own plays in the huddle, like Romo did 😀

  12. Tough decisions coming for them with Dak only having 1 more year on rookie deal. Do you get a new head coach and give him a year or two to work with Dak to see if he can regain rookie form? Would require extending Dak. Do you get rid of Dak and keep Garrett around to give him a shot with a new QB? Get rid of both? Zeke will want to get paid handsomely after next season too..

  16. Jerry, you’re ten years too late to hit the panic button on your pathetic head coach. He’s the reason your franchise has been mired in mediocrity.

  18. I actually predicted that the Cowpokes would stick by Dak Prescott despite his rookie year being a total fluke. Dak is what he is: a 4th round pick. He will continue to regress and the Cowpokes will continue to refuse to admit it, right up until the end of the 2019 season when they will either sign a competent veteran or draft a new QB. If Dak keeps playing the way he is then it should be a top 3 pick in the 2020 draft for the Cowpokers.

