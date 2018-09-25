Jon Gruden: Derek Carr is “trying too hard” at times

Getty Images

Derek Carr has completed 76.6 percent of his passes in the first three Raiders games this season, but that efficiency has not led to a win.

It has also been mitigated by five interceptions that have hurt the Raiders’ cause, including a fourth quarter interception in the end zone during last Sunday’s 28-20 loss to the Dolphins. That interception came on a first down jump ball to Martavis Bryant that Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard came down with to kill the scoring chance.

Carr said he had no regrets making the throw on Sunday, but head coach Jon Gruden suggested the quarterback should have charted a different course.

“I thought we were too aggressive,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think at times he is trying too hard. We will talk about that extensively here in the next couple of hours, but I thought he played really good under some very tough circumstances. I think sometimes he needs to learn a little bit more patience, and I think he will. I’m really excited about the way he has played and improved and mastered this offense. We are getting closer. That was a painful turnover. We will address that, and we will make the corrections.”

Gruden made it clear that he’s happy with Carr overall by calling his completion percentage and 936 yards through three games “as good as I’ve ever been associated with,” but the lack of wins in Oakland magnifies any negatives that have also been part of the mix.