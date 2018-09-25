Josh Robinson working out for Saints today

Getty Images

There are secondary problems all over the NFC South, and the Saints are looking into theirs.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints are working out former Buccaneers defensive back Josh Robinson today.

Robinson was released by the Bucs in September after two years there. The former second-rounder played his first four seasons for the Vikings, and is a reliable special teamer as well.

The Saints lost cornerback Patrick Robinson to a high ankle sprain last week, and they’re bringing former Saints cornerback Sterling Moore in for a workout as well.

Atlanta is reeling from the losses of starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to injuries, and the Panthers put starting safety Da'Norris Searcy on injured reserve after his second concussion in a month.