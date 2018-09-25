Marcus Peters still has a chance to play

Getty Images

Initially, it appeared that Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was more seriously injured than Rams cornerback Aqib Talib. But Talib will miss time due to an ankle injury, and Peters could still play on Thursday night.

“Marcus is day-to-day right now,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday. “I think he’s feeling good. I think it’s a great representation of his toughness to even still have it be a chance that he’s going to play. When you look at what occurred and you talk about what that position requires and entails in terms of the movement. So, he’s taking steps in the right direction.”

A final decision likely won’t come until Thursday, which suggests that Peters will be listed as questionable on Wednesday.

“I would imagine it will be a game-day decision for us just based on the nature of the way that we’re going to practice this week,” McVay said. “If we get him, we’ll be extremely excited and that’s a big boost to us. If not, like we said, have a whole lot of confidence in Sam Shields and Troy Hill, and Nickell Robey-Coleman is going to be a guy we continue to lean on as well.”

If Peters can’t play, it becomes more important to get 30 or more points out of the offense. Even without Talib and Peters to cover Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, the Vikings simply may not have the horsepower to outscore Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, and company.