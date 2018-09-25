Matt Moore turns down workouts with 49ers, Titans

Getty Images

It’s unclear if Matt Moore is retired or waiting for the right opportunity. But after turning down two workout opportunities this week, the veteran quarterback is unlikely to get many more chances to revive his career.

Moore declined a chance to workout for the Titans, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports.

Tennessee has both Marcus Mariota and Blaine Gabbert injured, so it signed Austin Davis on Tuesday.

Moore also turned down the 49ers, who are looking for a veteran quarterback after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a torn ACL on Sunday.

The 49ers will promote Nick Mullens from the practice squad to backup up C.J. Beathard. They also will workout Tom Savage, Kellen Clemens, T.J. Yates and Matt Simms.

Moore, 34, started five games for the Dolphins the past two years, plus a playoff contest. He has 49 appearances and 30 starts in his career, with 45 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.