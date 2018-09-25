Mike Tomlin concerned NFL isn’t fun to watch with so many penalties

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers’ win over the Buccaneers on Monday night was filled with penalties, with 13 fouls assessed against Pittsburgh and nine assessed against Tampa Bay. That has Steelers coach Mike Tomlin concerned.

Tomlin said today that his concern isn’t so much about penalties costing his team, as he felt the officials called the game fairly for both teams. Instead, Tomlin says, he’s worried that the NFL is going to be less popular with its fans if penalty calls are constantly interrupting the flow of the game.

“The penalties were a significant element of the game,” Tomlin said. “Penalties were called in a similar fashion on both sides and from that perspective it was fair. I don’t worry a lot about how the game is being officiated provided it’s being officiated in a similar way, and I thought it was from that perspective. But as somebody who appreciates the game and understands we’re in the sports entertainment business, it is worrisome from the fan perspective. I do worry about what it’s like to watch that game at home with penalties being administered at the rate that they were.”

Tomlin makes a good point: Fans don’t tune in hoping to see a lot of penalties from the officials. They tune in hoping to see great play from the players. And in the NFL this year, too often the penalties have overshadowed the game. In the long run, that threatens to erode the sport’s popularity.

Permalink 81 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

81 responses to “Mike Tomlin concerned NFL isn’t fun to watch with so many penalties

  1. The penalties called Monday put the NFL at a low point. When you watch ALL the calls on a QB you sure come away confused. Was if the officials were holding the flag ready to throw at every snap to the QB’S on both teams

  7. Amen, I’ve drastically cut back on how much I watch the game. It’s not player protests that are the issue with me but rather asinine rules. Every year the league thinks they need to tweak it, add more, make existing rules more inclusive… has it ever occurred to them to just leave it alone?

    I do not enjoy the NFL near as much and I increasingly find college football more pure and more entertaining.

  9. I enjoy watching the refs huddling together.

    The best is when they call penalties that affect the point spread.

  13. I completely agree. The moronic rule changes, the increase of penalties and the insertion of leftist politics are all but ruining it for me. It’s more irritating than entertaining anymore and only seems to be getting worse.

  16. Look let’s be honest and if half probably more then that of the people weren’t doing fantasy football with money involved or betting on games. Nobody would watch. Written’s right football is left wing bunch of snowflake rules. Your 2 years from players wearing flags.

  18. Good news coach, the reason I didn’t watch is because I can’t wait for ESPN to go bankrupt and every news article about their latest round of firings fills me with the buoyant joy of Andy Dufresne rising up out of the sewer into the cold clean rain of a just and long overdue freedom.

  21. One of the most obvious penalties wasn’t called. 3rd and long, 2 and a half minutes left, the Steelers O-lineman literally tackled a pass rusher to the ground as Ben completed essentially the game-ending pass over the middle. So obvious…

  22. He’s just upset that his crappy defense can’t get away with all of the first hits anymore. They looked like fools last night and are darn lucky they escaped with a win.

  23. Get your crap together NFL. It’s disappointing when your team is flagged for a penalty they committed. It is a complete abomination when your team is flagged when they should not have been. We are seeing game changing, horrible calls. Be concerned about that!

  25. Tomlin’s finally right about something.. Yeah, a free 15 yards and a first down just because the ref “interpreted” a play a certain way isn’t right… That’s basically what a lot of these penalties are anymore, the ref’s interpretation of the vague, ridiculous rules.

  26. I’d like to know what percentage of long throws end up with a flag now. It feels like at least 1 out of four. And on every passing play receivers are looking around for one.

  27. I knew Tomlin would be right about something someday. He should be the head of the NFLPA, since he’s not an NFL HC.

  28. citizenstrange says:
    September 25, 2018 at 3:50 pm
    Isn’t Trip Tomlin on the Competition Committee? Even after he literally TRIPPED someone?

    ————–

    He never tripped anyone. He just got to close and when the returner saw Mike’s dreamy eyes he lost his balance and fell

  31. I’ve been saying it for awhile now. The NFL has been UNWATCHABLE garbage for years now! What’s a catch? Who knows? Tackling with extreme prejudice and not being a ‘obvious dirty cheap shot’? That’s a penalty! Sacking the QB or hitting the QB a millisecond after he released the ball? Penalty! Sneezing while even looking at the QB? That’s 15yards plus an ejection! On each and every play it’s penalty, penalty and more penalties. And the NFL’s television ratings continue to plummet. THIS is not how football was intended to be played. Here’s a idea. Dump the over complicated rule book that only lawyers can understand. Then fire the lawyers!!

  32. Every kick off return seems to have an illegal block in the back penalty. I see the replay and am just amazed at how stupid some of the players are. That’s not on the refs. Linemen hold on every play. They’re being coached to do that. DB’s grab a lot too. They’re being coached to do it. I’d tell Tomlin and all the other coaches to stop coaching your guys to commit penalties, and tell your special teams players that they’ll be cut for stupid fouls. I know it’s popular to blame the league for everything, but’s it’s not the league’s fault.

  34. Some of us long in the tooth will remember one of TV football’s first innovations….the Isolated Camera. Which we take for granted now with the upteen replay angles of every important play.

    Soon the networks will isolate the officials so we can watch the play and a flag being thrown/not thrown on every play. No wonder all those refs retired and many went into the booth after this year. They saw this coming.

    Isolated flag cameras will show flags with sponsor logos, one color and sponsor per official. That way we know where it’s coming from.

  39. Here’s one I can’t figure out… offensive holding. Seems like by the letter of the law it could be called on almost every play yet the refs seem to pick and choose when to call it.

  40. I really don’t like Mike Tomlin, but he is absolutely spot on here. It got to the point where, in the Eagles game, I was complaining about flags even if they BENEFITED my team. It’s like they are throwing a flag on anything that could even be questionably a penalty. It needs to be just the opposite. They shouldn’t be throwing flags for non-safety related fouls unless they are *sure* it was committed. The PI, holding, false start and roughing calls are absurd. Fix it.

  43. Currently, the NFL does not really care that the game is being ruined. They have their multi-billion dollar TV deals already signed up. Sure the networks have clauses for very small paybacks should ad revenue fall below a certain threshold, but it doesn’t make much of a dent in the overall TV revenue to NFL enjoys. They don’t care that the game is being watered down, far too many penalties are being called and games routinely take well over 3 hours to be completed.It’s to the point where I would gladly have ads being on the jersey and ads be along the field if it means we’d get less commercial breaks and games would speed up a bit. Oh and challenges still take WAY too long.

  44. Imagine how fun it would be if they stopped calling penalties and the fans whined about the refs missing calls all the time… oh wait, that’s what it used to be like before these issues. There is no win.

  46. I’ve said for a couple of years, the league does not have an anthem problem. It has an injury and penalty problem. Some games are unwatchable with the constant stoppage of action

  48. citizenstrange says:
    September 25, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Isn’t Trip Tomlin on the Competition Committee? Even after he literally TRIPPED someone? LOLZ
    ———————

    Tomlin never tripped anyone. Why people persist in repeating that nonsense is a mystery. He did have his dumb ass out on the field and impeded the running of a player, but no tripping occurred.

  49. Everybody wants to call this the Aaron Rodgers rule – which I guess that you can – but this is total overreach. What Barr did was border line legal – you dont write a rule to eliminate borderline legal with total idiocy in mind. The same as with the Carson Palmer rule – aka the low tackle – if a lineman takes a defensive player down to the ground – that player should be allowed to try and tackle the quarterback with his arms. When Palmer got hurt it was because the defensive guys were rolling and diving into the Qbacks legs below the knee. In Palmers case the guy actually dove on his knee with his shoulder.

    It is time for the old 7 drunks in the bar mentality to take over for the roughing the passer issue that they applied to the catch rule – FINALLY – only do it quicker before they totally screw up this season for some teams. They are making good referees – who throw most of the flags – look like morons and have to answer questions that make them look even worse.

  51. Look at the comments and votes in this thread. Support for fewer penalties is almost unanimous.

    I’d be happy if they found a way to cut down on penalties that had little to no impact on the play.

    We don’t need every kick/punt return to be called back because some guy on the far side of the field got blocked in the back guys…Maybe let some of that stuff go.

  52. Twenty Two Penalties and how many called that weren’t accepted or enforced? Sounds like Morelli’s crew. Paid by the number of flags thrown. This guy is a joke, just like the NFL is becoming.

  53. You don’t even have to complete a pass anymore to get a first down. Just drop back and throw it away right before you get hit. Maybe a slight roll on the ground for sales effect but you’ll be golden.

  55. A lot of the recent rule changes are about money. Keeping the franchise QB upright so the fans will still watch and limiting head injuries for the lawsuits. Money….

  56. Penalties as well as the bazillion commercials that are shown are disrupting the flow of the games. In the olden days these games used to be completed in a shorter period of time than they are now. And back then, the clock stopped every time a player ran out of bounds and didn’t restart until the ball was hiked during the next play.

  57. Solution…record the game and start it about 90 mins after the actual start time. This way you can FF thru all the BS and watch the full game in half the amount of time. I know, I know, I’m a genius

  59. I’m all for protecting the QB, but all these soft roughing the passer calls are ruining the game. You’re essentially rewarding teams for being terrible at blocking. If they’re going to be calling those ticky tacky penalties then they need to come up with two versions of the foul. Just like “Roughing the kicker” vs. “Running into the kicker”.

    Unintentional Roughing the Passer:
    5-yard penalty. Replay the down (Clay Matthews penalties)

    Personal Foul – Intentional Roughing the Passer:
    15-yard penalty. Automatic first down.

  60. Don’t agree that they were fair, they highly favored the Steelers.

    While the numbers may have been somewhat equal. When they were called on the Bucs, it was late in the downs. When the Steelers were called it was early downs. To pick up the flag on the final drive for what was being called all night (and was more egregious than most that were called) was heavy favoritism towards PIT.

  61. all 4 roughing calls were complete garbage……Davis and Tuitt made great form tackles….the 2 on tampa were flat out jokes as well…thank you Roger Goodell, you are going to save me a ton of money, next year will be the first year since 2002 i will not have the NFL Sunday Ticket, the product is awful…

  62. For,once he iss absolutely right. Watched a game on Sunday where a dB
    was called for a hold on a punt ….the wr who was making the tackle was
    never closer than 40 yards and the hold was one of those where the two
    players locked up arms for a seoond. You could argue that the tackling
    player grabbed the defensive player In order to throw him off.
    But either way it was for 2 seconds and the flag was thrown …..way
    too much calls ….every play you look to see if a flag is thrown.
    I saw a call on Zeke Elliot who step about a foot out of bounce …
    Don’t understand why you call it where he did not benefit or gain an
    advantage. Stupid call. If the payers gains an advantage I can see it …but
    where it doesn’t make a difference why call the chicken…..

  64. I can live with some of the calls ( or non calls), but this rash of roughing the passer calls is over the top. How the league expects a 300 Lb man, lunging or diving to tackle someone to be able to stop their momentum or change their course in making d air, is ridiculous!most of these guys aren’t too smart, they certainly can’t change the laws of physics !

  67. I agree with Tomlin. I think that’s why I couldn’t get into the Raiders. I tried to watch a couple of their games but there was a penalty on almost every play. I couldn’t take it. It’s like the refs study the rule book like a Final Exam or a mid term before a Raider game. I don’t know how Raiders fans do it.

  72. The roughing calls are ridiculous. That said, don’t jump offside, don’t interfere with the WR, don’t horse collar tackle, don’t lead with your head down, and don’t hold the defensive lineman. Probably 85% of the penalties called are warranted. It’s still the first quarter of the season, and it’s like this every year. By Week 6, the amount of penalties will go down because the overall play by the teams will be better. If, by that time, your team is still committing penalties at an alarming rate, then I suggest a mirror.

  73. The Steelers penalties I saw were 12 men in the huddle, DHB swearing at the ref, and multiple egregious holding calls.

    What exactly are the refs supposed to do? “Okay, we’re making this a CFL down, you can have 12 guys on the field.”

  74. Honestly, was’nt that the BEST hit we saw last night with McDonald STIFF-arming Conti and throwing him down like a rag doll? It was great…it was violent, it was Mean, it was brutal…JUST LIKE THE way football should be played & they way it was once played. It was great!! BTW…Next year they’ll put in rule saying you can’t do THAT anymore…

  75. 100%.
    I turned the game off in the 2nd quarter.
    First time ever for me. Never thought it would come to this.
    Not looking good for the NFL.

  76. FINALLY….someone behind the curtain (sort of) has admitted the blatantly obvious….the NFL is “sports entertainment”. Well done, Mike. You’ve peeled back the curtain to show us the league could care less who wins (as long as those attendance numbers in Washington, New York and L.A. start climbing) but will manipulate games in order to keep every team relevant as long as possible.

    Wake up sheep…this product is way more fiction than you realize. Move along from it.

  79. It’s completely affected my watching habits. I’ll still watch my favorite team, but I really don’t tune in for any other games like I used to.

  80. Mike Tomlin is right! It’s no where near as fun to watch as it used to be. The product has lessened in entertainment due to all the flags and rule changes. College football is a more fluid and fun game to watch than the No Fun League (NFL).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!