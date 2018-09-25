Nike CEO is “very proud” of the company’s work with Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Nike made waves by announcing a deal with free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The company also has made plenty of money, in the form of both revenue and corporate value.

“We feel very good and are very proud of the work we’ve been doing,” CEO Mark Parker said during a corporate earnings call, via Darren Rovell of ESPN.com. “We know it’s resonating quite strongly with consumers here in North America and around the world.”

Parker added that the 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, with Kaepernick in a prominent role, has resulted in “record engagement with the brand.”

So, yes, it’s clear that Kaepernick moves the needle. And the irony for the NFL is that, with the 49ers facing four prime-time games between Week Six and Week 10 and with C.J. Beathard as the current starter, Kaepernick is the one free agent the league should want the 49ers to sign, given the impact he’d have on viewership, both from those who support him and those who would huff and puff about not watching but still tune in.