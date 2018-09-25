Nike CEO is “very proud” of the company’s work with Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on September 25, 2018, 8:07 PM EDT
Earlier this month, Nike made waves by announcing a deal with free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The company also has made plenty of money, in the form of both revenue and corporate value.

“We feel very good and are very proud of the work we’ve been doing,” CEO Mark Parker said during a corporate earnings call, via Darren Rovell of ESPN.com. “We know it’s resonating quite strongly with consumers here in North America and around the world.”

Parker added that the 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, with Kaepernick in a prominent role, has resulted in “record engagement with the brand.”

So, yes, it’s clear that Kaepernick moves the needle. And the irony for the NFL is that, with the 49ers facing four prime-time games between Week Six and Week 10 and with C.J. Beathard as the current starter, Kaepernick is the one free agent the league should want the 49ers to sign, given the impact he’d have on viewership, both from those who support him and those who would huff and puff about not watching but still tune in.

  2. rushbacker says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:10 pm
    Suck it, racists.
    *******************************

    Typical Leftist. Provoke, label, and accuse others of the very thing you yourself do.

    There’s still time to change. Or you could be unhappy forever. It’s a free country, for now…

  5. It was awesome when Kaepernick wore socks that depicted police officers as pigs. Nike has sided with a guy who hates cops because cops are the enemy and if an NFL team doesn’t sign Kaepernick it’s because they’re racist! #progress

  7. Sales are up. Stock is up. Engagement is up. People said it was a terrible idea based on their EMOTIONS rather than logic and reason. Tis better to listen and learn than to spit fire, my friends.

  10. “. And the irony for the NFL is that,….”

    ————

    Actually the irony is that (without taking any sid e mind you) the people this most appeals to are the ones that can least afford the product

  12. Sales aren’t up. They comped online sales, for Labor Day Weekend. The Kap ad didn’t run until Monday. Sales were already in at that point. What you want to look at is sales over the rest of the quarter/year. Look at Dick’s Sporting Goods; they virtue-signaled with their gun offerings and sales initially bumped up. The problem is that was people that supported their actions making one-time purchases. They alienated conservatives that make up their customer-base and they got hammered hard the following quarter for it.

  16. I don’t buy Nike apparel, not because of Kaepernick, but mainly because of the fact that I think that the brand is overpriced garbage. Still I find hard to believe that a company that has made billions of dollars exploiting vulnerable people in third world countries now pretend to be the moral compass of the world just because they have sided with a pseudo SJW who in the was just pursuing money. Nothing wrong with that, but can you say hypocritical.

  19. Just because investors are gambling with the stock doesn’t mean anything, time/sales will tell. Won’t be another piece of apparel purchased in my house but hey, $150 pair of shoes made in a sweat shop in a third world country for $.50 can carry a lot of lost customers. Kaepernick isn’t even the worst part about the commercials, they’re ridiculously racist and sexist.

  20. I have never bought NIKE until last week
    Great respect for Kap
    He brought attention to a problem that needs to be solved
    Every American is supposed to be equal, only some were more equal than others
    Peaceful, meaningful protest
    Now its time to get back to football
    Go Pat’s

  21. I wonder if the CEO loves his work with 8 yr olds in Asia? I’m positive that they love their dollar per day wages.

  23. People accuse “Liberals” of all kinds of things, but being a moderately liberal guy I have to say I’ve ALWAYS hated Nike products (and refuse to buy any more of my school’s products made by them). And I HATE Kap and his disrespectful kneeling and pig socks. So I wish you right-wingers would stop painting anyone to the left of you all with the same brush.

  27. Stock did go up after it dropped. Some ppl used stock options on the now low NKE stock showing false unsupported growth to fit a narrative. Check the numbers today.. not too promising for NKE.

  28. Liberalsruineverything says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:35 pm
    We’ll revisit this in a year and I guarantee none of you will be giggling about it. Especially Nike. I’ve bought Nike’s my whole life and they’ve made their choice. Not one more dime.

    Funny how the goal post keep on being pushed back, i guess you probably didnt make that statement initially when Nike had that 3% drop lol.. While at it lets revisit this in 10 years lol..

  29. Nike stock is tanking after hours right now lololol they aren’t so sure themselves if this is working and issued very weak guidance. Down the drain the stock price goes. Next quarter will be even worse.

  30. I don’t care what this clown does, he won’t dictate what I wear or what I watch. False protest, false agenda and all around pathetic.

    Just ignore it.

