Packers signing Bashaud Breeland

The Packers are putting cornerback Davon House on injured reserve and replacing him on the roster with another veteran.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the team is signing former Washington corner Bashaud Breeland. Breeland worked out for the team on Tuesday.

Breeland agreed to a contract with the Panthers early in free agency, but the deal fell through due to a cut on Breeland’s foot that required him to undergo a skin graft. He visited with and/or worked out for several teams once that injury healed this summer, but no other agreement materialized before Tuesday.

Breeland, a 2014 fourth-round pick, played 60 games over the last four seasons. He had 270 tackles, eight interceptions, seven forced fumbles and a sack in those appearances. He’ll join Tramon Williams, Jaire Alexander, Josh Jackson and Kevin King as cornerback options in Green Bay.