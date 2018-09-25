Pat Elflein will start for Vikings Thursday night

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2018, 1:59 PM EDT
Center Pat Elflein took over the starting job on the Vikings offense shortly after joining the team as a third-round pick in 2017, but he did not start any of the first three games they played this year.

Elflein didn’t even play in the first two of those games as he continued to work his way back from ankle and shoulder surgeries, but he got 22 snaps as a reserve in Week Three and that was enough for the team to feel ready to give him an even bigger role this week.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced that Elflein will start against the Rams on Thursday night. Brett Jones started the first three games and will now move to the bench.

With Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers fronting the defensive line for the Rams, Elflein will have his hands full in his return to the first team.

  3. So one backup is replaced by a legit starter. How about the other two backups that are starting, Compton and Hill? Can you replace them? Maybe throw Isidora at LG and O’Neill at RT? The upside is so much greater with those two young guys. By Nov. they will be playing like vets. Besides, shouldn’t a 2nd rd. pick be capable of starting from day 1 anyway, especially at a position of great need?

  4. At least we are off the subject of Griffen, the poor guy. Elflein will be like the character in the movie “Airplane”, he picked a bad week to give up sitting on the bench. On Thursday night football no less, he will do his rendition of an NYC turnstile.

  5. The Vikings learned nothing from the O-line falling to pieces 2 yrs ago and again last year the last game of the season & the entire playoffs. Speilman did 0 to address it. They did draft their 9th corner though, who’s 2 blown coverage’s led to 14 easy points.

  6. As a Rams fan I would love to sing the praises of the D-line but thruth be told they have not dominated as expected. Sure, they are getting some decent pressure but it’s only generated three sacks so far. If Minnesota is halfway smart they will follow the game plan of the Rams three previous opponents and make sure Cousins gets the ball out quick. If he holds it too long like he did against Buffalo he is going to get killed in the pocket.

  7. contra74 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 2:17 pm
    Nothing like taking on an insane D-line on your first start back from injury.
    ===============

    Let’s get real here, are they really any more insane than some of your D-linemen?!?
    C’mon, these jokes are just writing themselves now.

  8. I would expect Jones to move to guard rather than the bench. Then again, the way the Bills manhandled that line on Sunday, anything goes that might work.

    It’ll be good to have Elfein back. Note to John DeFilippo; please at least make an attempt to run the ball this week. When your QB is constantly under pressure and your line can’t protect him, it might be a good idea to work on establishing the run, with or without Dalvin Cook.

  9. Cousins is a statue by a sieve of an offensive line. Football games are won in the trenches and this team hasn’t fielded a capable offensive line in about 8 years. 8-7-1 will be vikes record this year same numbers in that bloated cousins contract. 87.1

  11. I am surprised at Jones going to the bench. The o-line was awful against Buffalo. I am not sure one change is gonna do it.

  12. Elflien started week 10 last year and held Aaron Donald to 1 tackle and 1 assist with no sacks. Of course the Rams didn’t have Suh and the Vikings had two better guards next to him. Lord have mercy, this could get ugly.

  14. Trouble in paradise…Rams D is gonna eat this week and The World Champions are gonna finish them off next week. Minnie is going to be 1-3-1 before you can say “you vike that?”

