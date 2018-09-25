Pat Elflein will start for Vikings Thursday night

Getty Images

Center Pat Elflein took over the starting job on the Vikings offense shortly after joining the team as a third-round pick in 2017, but he did not start any of the first three games they played this year.

Elflein didn’t even play in the first two of those games as he continued to work his way back from ankle and shoulder surgeries, but he got 22 snaps as a reserve in Week Three and that was enough for the team to feel ready to give him an even bigger role this week.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced that Elflein will start against the Rams on Thursday night. Brett Jones started the first three games and will now move to the bench.

With Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers fronting the defensive line for the Rams, Elflein will have his hands full in his return to the first team.