Pete Carroll says there are consequences for Earl Thomas skipping practices

Getty Images

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas fully expected to get fined by his team following Sunday’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys after skipping a pair of practices last week in hopes of preserving his health while seeking a new contract.

While head coach Pete Carroll didn’t directly say such a penalty will be enforced against Thomas, he did say there will be consequences for Thomas’ actions.

“There’s consequences,” Carroll said. “Practice is really important.”

Thomas picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott twice on Sunday as Seattle earned its first victory of the season. He now has three interceptions on the year after intercepting Case Keenum in the season opener against Denver as well. Thomas is in the final year of his contract with the team and has repeatedly expressed his desire for the added security of a new deal. He held out through the entire offseason before reporting for the first week of the regular season.

But Thomas didn’t practice Wednesday or Friday last week and made it clear after the game he intends to take any precaution he deems necessary to protect himself.

“I need to make sure my body is 100 and I’m invested in myself,” Thomas said Sunday. “If they was invested in me, I’d be out there practicing, but if I feel like anything – I don’t give a damn if it’s small, I got a headache – I’m not practicing. But I don’t want that to get taken the wrong way. I know I’m going to get fined but that’s just where I’m at with that.”

Thomas suited up and played despite his absences from the practice field. Carroll said following the game there had been no consideration of him not playing in the game. He also fully understands Thomas’ desire for a new deal, but said Thomas isn’t the only player they need to consider when determining their roster decisions moving forward.

“I totally understand when a guy is at the end of their contract and they want to get another contract,” Carroll said. “We’ve been through that for years, so it’s nothing new. It’s legit. It’s legitimate. Guys are concerned about their future. I get it and we respect the heck out of that.

“There’s a lot of guys that are also involved. This is not just one person’s concern. We have a lot of things going on. It’s a team and there’s a lot of guys on this squad and there’s a lot of guys who have contracts that are under consideration, which we’re always working on. On a very long-range plan. Things fit accordingly and I think John (Schneider) has done a fantastic job of orchestrating it and we’re continuing to work at it. We’re on it.”

So far, that hasn’t resulted in a new deal for Thomas. And absent that deal coming, Thomas appears intent on doing what he can to press the issue.

“I just want to be appreciated, that’s it,” Thomas said.

Meanwhile, Thomas has playing at a level close to the standard he’s set throughout his career.

“He’s doing a nice job representing on the field and trying to do the best he can,” Carroll said. “Like I said, he had a great time playing football yesterday. He’s enjoyed every one of these games. He’s been very active all three games and has had good opportunities and he’s trying to max them out.”