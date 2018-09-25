PFT Live’s Tuesday draft focuses on team drama

Getty Images

Drama has become the buzzword through three weeks of the NFL season. And so Tuesday’s PFT Live draft focused on picking the places with the most drama.

Peter King and I, in a draft that was free from much drama itself, picks three teams each that current have the most drama.

Check out the segment, weigh in on the comments, and also vote in the Twitter poll as to who won the selection process. And tune in every weekday for another edition of PFT Live, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.