Report: 49ers will not sign a quarterback this week

Getty Images

The 49ers hosted seven quarterbacks Tuesday, but they won’t sign any of them this week, Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports. The team needs the roster spot.

The 49ers will promote Nick Mullens from the practice squad to back up C.J. Beathard after placing Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve.

San Francisco, though, could sign a free agent quarterback “in the near future,” according to Trotter. Mullens has never taken a regular-season snap.

Kellen Clemens, T.J. Yates, Tom Savage, E.J. Manuel, Landry Jones, Matt Simms and Kyle Allen were in Santa Clara for tryouts Tuesday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answered with gallows humor when asked how many quarterbacks the team planned to work out.

“As many as we can get,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “No, I’m just joking.”