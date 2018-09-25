Report: Bills trade Marshall Newhouse to Panthers

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane hooked up with his former team for a couple of trades last season and he has reportedly swung another deal with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that the Bills are trading veteran tackle Marshall Newhouse to Carolina. There’s no word on compensation heading back to Buffalo.

The Panthers have their projected left tackle Matt Kalil and right tackle Daryl Williams on injured reserve and right guard Trai Turner has been out with a concussion for the last two games, so the interest in offensive line depth in Carolina is easy to understand.

Newhouse has been a backup with the Bills this season and has played 14 snaps through three games. He also has extensive starting experience over the previous seven seasons.

UPDATE 4:46 p.m. ET: The Bills announced they will receive a conditional draft pick in return.