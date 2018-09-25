Report: Raiders signing kicker Matt McCrane

Getty Images

The Raiders worked out five kickers Tuesday.

After taking a look-see at Michael Badgley, Jon Brown, Matthew McCrane, Trevor Moore and Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland settled on McCrane, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Tavecchio served as the team’s kicker last season under a different coaching staff, making 16 of 21 field-goal attempts and converting on 33 of 34 PATs.

Mike Nugent injured his hip in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. He made all six field-goal attempts and was 4-for-5 on PATs for Oakland this season.

McCrane signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals after making 86.4 percent of his field goals at Kansas State. He impressed Arizona by going 4-for-4 on his field-goal attempts, including 53 and 54-yarders, and 3-for-3 on extra points during the preseason.

The Cardinals, though, chose to keep veteran Phil Dawson despite his two preseason misses. Not that it matters. The Cardinals have only two extra-point attempts and no field-goal tries this season.