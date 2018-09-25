Report: Saints bringing back Brandon Tate

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are reuniting with wide receiver/kick returner Brandon Tate, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Tate was released by the Saints at the end of the preseason as a part of roster cuts. After a visit with the New England Patriots, Tate is electing to return to the team he spent training camp with.

Tate has 71 receptions for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns in his nine seasons in the NFL. He’s appeared in 126 career games with 20 starts. He spent the last two seasons in Buffalo where he caught 14 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. However, his more consistent impact has come as a returner. He had three career return touchdowns – two on kickoffs and one punt return – and has nearly 7,799 career return yards.