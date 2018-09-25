Report: Sterling Moore visiting Saints Tuesday

Getty Images

The Saints are set for a visit with a former member of the organization on Tuesday.

Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that cornerback Sterling Moore is coming in to meet with the team. Moore visited with the Bears on Monday.

Moore played 19 games with the Saints over the last two seasons. He started 12 games in 2016, but was a reserve in six appearances last year. He had 61 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble during his time with the team. He spent 11 days with the Lions over the summer before being released at the cut to 53 players.

Moore’s visit comes after the Saints lost Patrick Robinson to a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s overtime win over the Falcons.