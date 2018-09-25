Report: Todd Bowles taking back some defensive playcalling duties

Getty Images

The Jets are reportedly making a change to their coaching responsibilities after a pair of losses.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that head coach Todd Bowles is taking back some of the defensive playcalling duties from defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers.

Per the report, Bowles, who was the Cardinals defensive coordinator before being hired by the Jets, will now be responsible for the playcalling when opposing offenses are in two minute or hurry up situations. That was a spot where the Jets defense struggled against the Browns last Thursday, particularly when Cleveland turned to Baker Mayfield in the wake of Tyrod Taylor‘s concussion.

The Jets looked confused often during Mayfield’s first drive, which resulted in a field goal and helped swing momentum to their side after the Jets had overwhelmed the Browns offense while Taylor was in the game.

They didn’t do too much better against Mayfield on a pair of more traditional touchdown drives in the second half, but it appears that the status quo is staying in place in other situations.