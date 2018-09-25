Ryan Fitzpatrick has been outplaying Jameis Winston for two years

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
Jameis Winston‘s suspension ends today, but Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to remain the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback. The theory goes that you just don’t bench a guy who’s coming off three consecutive 400-yard passing games, as Fitzpatrick is.

But Fitzpatrick outplaying Winston actually started last year, during the three games Fitzpatrick started when Winston was injured. The Buccaneers went 2-1 in the three games Fitzpatrick started, compared to 2-10 in the 13 games Winston started. And advanced stats like Football Outsiders’ DVOA and ESPN’s QBR say that Fitzpatrick played slightly better than Winston last year.

Through three games this year, Fitzpatrick has played better than Winston has ever played in any three-game stretch of his NFL career. Fitzpatrick’s stats this year are so unprecedented that regression to the mean is a near-certainty, but just because Fitzpatrick is likely to regress, that doesn’t mean he’s likely to be worse than Winston, coming in without having practiced in three weeks, would be.

Overall, over the Buccaneers’ last 12 games, Fitzpatrick and Winston have each started six. In the six games started by Fitzpatrick, the Bucs are 4-2. In the six games started by Winston, the Bucs are 1-5. Winston has averaged 275.2 yards per game and thrown nine touchdown passes. Fitzpatrick has averaged 329.2 yards per game and thrown 14 touchdown passes.

But the passing numbers aren’t even the area where Fitzpatrick most outshines Winston. What Fitzpatrick does far better than Winston is recognize the pass rush, get rid of the ball before the rush arrives, and protect the ball when he can’t get rid of it. That’s why Winston has been sacked 22 times and fumbled seven times over his last six games, while Fitzpatrick has been sacked just eight times and fumbled zero times over his last six games.

If Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter were to go to Winston now, he’d be choosing the lesser of his two quarterbacks. The 24-year-old Winston may have a long future as the Buccaneers’ franchise quarterback, but the best quarterback on the roster at present is Fitzpatrick.

27 responses to “Ryan Fitzpatrick has been outplaying Jameis Winston for two years

  1. The headline says it all and is further proof that many franchises like the Buccaneers put winning as a secondary concern to making money. Winston the young hopeful who played for the nearby Seminoles and won a championship is better at the box office than veteran journeyman who played at Harvard. But, Ryan Fitzpatrick is indisputably the better passer and Quarterback.

  2. Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are quite possibly the two worst top 2 picks. Marcus flies under the radar because he’s boring, but his stats are atrocious. The other one on the other hand has disillusioned an entire fan base he’s still a franchise QB of the future. His numbers are ABYSMAL.

  5. Fitzmagic didnt die last night. It almost did, but it didnt. Which is why the ride is fun. Had the officiating been even, maybe tampa wins. I know the steelers were penalized a ton, but the refs missed a blatant hold and did not call a roughing the passer on what should have been one. All in all a good game ruined by officiating.

  7. And honestly, Fitzpatrick just missed being 5-1 over those six games. He’s much better than Winston, and gives TB their best shot at a winning season, by far.

  8. First off, throw out this season. Fitz has played relatively well and Winston hasn’t played at all.

    However, if he were truly worth anything, he wouldn’t be on his 7th team.

    And quoting ESPN QBR…are you serious???

  9. ESPN’s QBR is an “advanced stat”?

    They changed their formula multiple times. They’ve never disclosed what their formula is. Charlie Batch once had the greatest single game in history.

    IT’S A GARBAGE STAT

  13. Fitz isn’t consistent. We all know that. But, he certainly is likely a better option right now than Winston. For example, Winston could never get the most out of DeSean Jackson. Because Winston’s deep ball sucked. Fitz isn’t a long term solution but for now, he will do fine. He has a habit of randomly just breaking down mentally I think. Get’s rattled too easily and it then affects his accuracy and decisions.
    I think the Bucs should put Winston on the trade block. Who knows, maybe the Niners would bite.

  14. Perfect example of you can make stats say whatever you want them to say. Conveniently leave out that the Bucs finally got that dummy Koetter to stop calling plays and how noticeable it was even in the pre-season when both played and played well. Even the third stringer looked noticeably better. Last year when Fitzpatrick played with Koetter calling the games, he stunk, and they won two defensive struggles, one with the defense getting like 4 or 5 turnovers and that offense helmed by Fitzpatrick still barely scoring. Apples to apples please. Let’s revisit this in a few weeks after he takes back over, and I hope you heap the same praise on him when he’s lighting it up even better because anyone with eyes can see he’s a better player.

  18. If Winston wasn’t the top pick in the draft or even a first round pick, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. He’d be buried on the bench or even cut. The fact that he is still in the conversation to be paid $20M next year is utterly ridiculous.

  20. By the way, also maybe throw in that the Buc running game is still terrible, which is why Fitzpatrick has thrown for 400+ yards. They’re not a run and shoot team that doesn’t want to run the ball. They simply can’t. When your second round RB who is supposed to be a bellcow is a healthy scratch and Peyton Barber is your starter, you still have a lot of issues. One-dimentional teams don’t go too far. Oh, and that defense that lost all of those games while Winston was statistically the second best QB in football after he came back from his injury the end of last year still stinks loudly.

  21. realfootballfan says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:49 am
    ….this in a few weeks after he takes back over, and I hope you heap the same praise on him when he’s lighting it up even better because anyone with eyes can see he’s a better player.

    ———————————————-
    Man…talk about living in a state of denial….stats are stats dude and the stats say when Fitz is playing the Bucs usually win and when The Crab Leg lifter plays the Bucs usually lose….Fitz- more yds per game, more point per game and most importantly Fitz protects the ball…

  22. Fitzpatrick went 2-1 against terrible teams…

    Winston was robbed of 4 4th quarter leads he gave the team in 2017; that the D or special teams choked away (either kicker misses what would be the game winner; or the offense had to sit on the sideline to watch the other team have the game winning drive). He also hurt his throwing shoulder week 2 of 2017…. but literally no one will talk about that lol.

    After healing fully; Winston finished 2017 as a top 10 QB in every major stat; and had the best preseason stats of any QB in 2018. Every Bucs QB looked great in preseason; as the offense in general executed much better with a new play caller / philosophy. Anyone watching closely shouldn’t be surprised the offense looks good this year – regardless of play caller. OJ Howard/Chris Godwin have taken major steps forward in year 2; to go along with Evans/Djax/Hump/Brate. The O-line has been very solid too.

    But it’s ok – I know the history of this writer and WInston – so this is just par for the course.

    Hate him off the field if you want but to suggest he’s been a terrible QB on the field is objectively stupid compared to all QBs their first few years and their comparative stats/efficiency/wins/etc. It’s hilarious to me to suggest Fitz played better in 2017 as well; if you actually watched the games. Through weeks 1-2 yeah sure he’s outplayed the average Winston game; but you could say that about his week 1-2 performance against any qb lol.

  23. Fitz is a frickin’ blast to watch. He plays for the love of the game…what a concept. I’ve personally NEVER watched a Tampa game until last night! I hope they let the magic continue!!!

  24. I agree that Fitzpatrick is the better QB, but you should also compare the defenses he played against over this 6 games to the defenses Winston played against over his 6 games.

  26. damn it, Jaboo needs to be under center come sunday. thank you fitz for your service. We need our #1 overall pick on the field. Jameis was lighting it up in preseason too.

  27. This one’s a no-brainer…leave “no brains” Winston on the bench or get rid of him. Fitzpatrick is a way better quarterback and human being. Winston should not be the face of any franchise.

