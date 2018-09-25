Saints working out David Amerson

Getty Images

The Saints need a cornerback. They were in on Bashaud Breeland, but he signed with Green Bay.

So they will turn to David Amerson, who, after working out with the Packers on Tuesday, will work out for the Saints on Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

New Orleans will place Patrick Robinson on injured reserve after he fractured his ankle Sunday.

Amerson, 26, has played for Washington and Oakland in his five seasons. The Raiders cut him in the offseason, and he signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with Kansas City.

But the Chiefs released him out of the preseason.

Amerson has appeared in 68 games with 56 starts, making eight interceptions and 64 pass breakups.