Sam Darnold: I need to trust my gut

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold got some extra time to evaluate his performance against the Browns in last Thursday’s loss before getting back to work this week and he came away with some thoughts about how he can improve on a rough outing in Cleveland.

Darnold said that going through that process has “been pretty hard,” but that it has solidified the need to trust what’s happening in front of him when making decisions about what to do with the ball.

“Trusting what I see and letting it rip, that’s really the biggest thing,” Darnold said, via the New York Post. “Just going one to two to three and going through it like that. Going through my reads quick and decisively, but at the same time, just trusting what I’m seeing out there. Because every time I look back at it, my first read, sometimes I would think the defense is maybe not going to give me something and I would skip over a progression. And it was like, ‘Man, if I really just look at that first progression, it was there.’ A couple plays popped up like that. From that perspective, I really just wish that sometimes I could trust my gut and trust the progression. If I continue to do that throughout the season, I feel like I’ll have a lot of success.”

No rookie quarterback is going to be a finished product and mistakes are inevitable. Growing requires players to learn from those mistakes and Darnold will have plenty of chances to show that he’s capable of doing that over the course of the season. The first comes in Jacksonville this Sunday.