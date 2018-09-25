Seahawks waive Darrell Daniels, promote Branden Jackson from practice squad

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks promoted defensive end Branden Jackson from the practice squad and waived tight end Darrell Daniels on Tuesday.

Jackson appeared in 12 games for Seattle last season and re-signed to the team’s practice squad after being waived during final roster cuts earlier this month. Head coach Pete Carroll said he was uncertain of defensive end Dion Jordan‘s health status coming out of Sunday’s game against Dallas and Jackson’s promotion could be in response to that issue.

Seattle acquired Daniels in a trade for Marcus Johnson at the end of the preseason. Johnson was acquired along with a fifth-round pick from Philadelphia this offseason in exchange for defensive end Michael Bennett. Seattle then traded that fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick to Denver to move up to select punter Michael Dickson.

So if you’re into trade lineages and who Seattle still has on its roster, the Seahawks have essentially traded Michael Bennett for Michael Dickson.