Dylan Cole didn’t want to come out of the game, but now he’s apparently out for at least half the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Texans are placing linebacker Dylan Cole on injured reserve because of a dislocated wrist.

Cole suffered the injury early in Sunday’s loss, but played the next three quarters with the problem.

He made the roster last year as an undrafted rookie from Missouri State, and had two interceptions last year.