Texans sign David Sharpe, place Bruce Ellington on IR

The Texans shuffled their active roster on Tuesday by adding two new players to take the place of two headed to injured reserve.

As previously reported, the team announced they have signed linebacker Daeshon Hall off of the 49ers practice squad. They also announced the signing of tackle David Sharpe off of their own practice squad.

Sharpe was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders last year and signed with the Texans earlier this month after he failed to make Oakland’s 53-man roster. Sharpe played in five games and made two starts during his rookie season.

The two players headed to injured reserve are, as previously reported, linebacker Dylan Cole and wide receiver Bruce Ellington. Ellington was a 2015 fourth-round pick by the 49ers and joined the Texans last year. He had 37 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns since arriving in Houston.