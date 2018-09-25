Texans sign defensive end Daeshon Hall

Getty Images

Daeshon Hall made it back to Texas, after spending time on both coasts first.

According to a tweet from his agent, the Texans signed Hall off the 49ers practice squad.

The 2017 third-rounder of the Panthers only played one game as a rookie, and he spent most of last year on injured reser. He was waived in final cuts this year, and the 49ers brought him in to the practice squad before the Texans brought him home.

Hall played at Texas A&M, where he was the defensive end not Myles Garrett. He grew up in Lancaster, Texas (outside Dallas).