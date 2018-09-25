Titans to sign Austin Davis

Getty Images

With their top two quarterbacks injured, the Titans desperately needed help at the position.

They got it Tuesday, agreeing to terms with veteran quarterback Austin Davis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. If nothing else, he will provide an arm for practice this week.

Starter Marcus Mariota continues to nurse an elbow injury and Blaine Gabbert is in concussion protocol. Gabbert’s injury forced the Titans to use Mariota on Sunday in the victory over the Jaguars, and Mariota passed for 100 yards in completing 12 of 18 passes.

The Titans have Logan Woodside on their practice squad. The Bengals selected the Toledo product in the seventh round of this year’s draft.

Davis, 29, has appeared in 16 games with 10 starts in his career with the Rams, Browns and Seahawks. He also has spent time with the Dolphins and Broncos. Davis has thrown 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his career.