Torrey Smith wants Panthers to sign Eric Reid

Posted by Mike Florio on September 25, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
The Panthers need a safety. But not badly enough to bring the best safety available to Carolina.

On Tuesday, Panthers receiver Torrey Smith nevertheless publicly lobbied his employer to employ Eric Reid.

I think we all know why he hasn’t received a call,” Smith told reporters, via ESPN.com.

“Honestly, with our injuries, I hope he ends up here,” Smith said. “I know how he is as a talent. If this is something where they come and talk to me about him, I’ll be glad to talk about him as a player, as a person. He’s one of the best men I’ve been around, so I hope that is something that can happen for us because I know that with the injuries we have, he’s a guy that can help this team. I really hope he gets a shot. He deserves it, and it’s not right what’s happened to him.”

Last year, unnamed sources with agendas and some in the media (possibly with agendas of their own) worked overtime to justify the shunning of Colin Kaepernick. This year, it’s almost as if no one is even trying to fashion a facially plausible excuse for the continued unemployment of Kaepernick and Reid, both of whom were at the forefront of the protests during the national anthem and both of whom have filed collusion claims against the NFL, alleging a coordinated effort to keep them out of football.

Some think that the ongoing unemployment of Kaepernick and Reid is justified by the fact that they’ve essentially sued those who would employ them. Those who think that retaliation of this type is permitted have no appreciation or understanding of the federal and state legal rights against that apply to anyone who advances legitimate legal claims against current or former employers.

Those who think that retaliation of this type is permitted would quickly develop such an appreciation or understanding if something like this happened to them or to one of their friends or family members.

21 responses to “Torrey Smith wants Panthers to sign Eric Reid

  1. Too bad Reid stood up and yelled at NFL owners in a peace talks meeting on Community Activism. The guy is a classless fool who failed 31 interview opportunities with that outburst.

    Lets pretend its about kneeling though.

    P.S. – He is also suing the league.

  3. Sorry Torrey, you are washed up and you’re not the GM either.

    If you really cared you’d retire and spend your time as a SJW. Fair?

  5. hexy27 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 6:29 pm
    Too bad Reid stood up and yelled at NFL owners in a peace talks meeting on Community Activism. The guy is a classless fool who failed 31 interview opportunities with that outburst.

    Lets pretend its about kneeling though.

    P.S. – He is also suing the league.
    ————————

    Yeah right! We have guys who used and sold drugs, assaulted women, shot people and committed all kinds of fraud and mayhem. But you think the reason he’s out is because he yelled in a meeting.

  9. Here is another article basically with Florio going “PLEASE SIGN MY KAEP AND REID!” Like they are the greatest things in existence when they are no where near that at either of their positions, esepcially Kaep who got benched for Gabbert which is about as bad as being benched for the Intercepting Throwing Peterman. If Reid hadn’t cried collusion and didn’t overvalue himself in a safety market that wasn’t that great he probably be on a team by now.

  10. @Torrey

    It’s not that “he hasn’t received a call”… the Titans kept trying to bring him in for a tryout and for some crazy reason flights kept getting cancelled. My take is he didn’t want the tryout because it counters the whole “I’m a victim” narrative he’s worked hard to cultivate.

  11. “Last year, unnamed sources with agendas and some in the media (possibly with agendas of their own) worked overtime to justify the shunning of Colin Kaepernick. This year, it’s almost as if no one is even trying to fashion a facially plausible excuse for the continued unemployment of Kaepernick and Reid”
    —-

    Not many fans refuse to show up to games because there is bad safety play. But several fans will refuse to show up if they don’t want to watch a privelaged NFL player fail to pay respect to the flag. Have you seen the stadiums this year? Most games aren’t even 60% full. I think that is the “racially plausible” excuse that you were searching for. I’d probably say it’s more than an “excuse”… it’s the actual reason he’s not employed. It’s not that complicated.

  12. I thought the sports media needed to stay out of politics. Progressive Football Talk is clearly above those rules, even though they just talked about it earlier today!

  15. Reid is washed up and slow. If he could play he would be a Patriot because Bill knows we need all the help we can get.

  16. And I want Torrey Smith to play better. Could care less about a guy suing a company that he wants to work for.

  17. Last year, unnamed sources with agendas and some in the media (possibly with agendas of their own) worked overtime to justify the shunning of Colin Kaepernick.
    ————————————

    People in the media using unnamed sources to promote their own agenda?!! I don’t believe it! When did this stuff start happening?

  18. footballpat says:

    Yeah right! We have guys who used and sold drugs, assaulted women, shot people and committed all kinds of fraud and mayhem. But you think the reason he’s out is because he yelled in a meeting.

    And you just proved that teams will sign anyone if they think they will help that team win games. That’s why Reid and Colon are unemployed. They aren’t worth the trouble…same as Greg Hardy.

  20. Reid I don’t understand. Kaepernick was not that good a player before being off for 2 years. He can’t prosper in a traditional offense. It has to be fashioned for him. I question his desire to play football at this point. Factor in his reputation and I don’t wonder why no one wants to roll with him. He wants to sue to prove a point. Not to play football. IMO.

