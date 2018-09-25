Trae Waynes said he never felt threatened by Everson Griffen’s erratic behavior

Posted by Charean Williams on September 25, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

A Minneapolis-St. Paul TV station pulled its erroneous report on Everson Griffen on Monday night, and cornerback Trae Waynes has released a statement clarifying that he did not feel threatened by the Vikings defensive end.

“To clarify, there was no attempted break-in at our home, and at no point did my family or I feel unsafe,” Waynes said in a statement, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “We are friends with the Griffen family, and we are here to support them in any way possible during these trying times.”

Griffen’s wife twice called police about Griffen’s erratic behavior Saturday, including once to report Griffen was trying to get into Waynes’ home. Griffen had jumped through bushes and was shirtless, according to the Star Tribune.

Griffen is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Trae Waynes said he never felt threatened by Everson Griffen’s erratic behavior

  1. When confronted by a crazy person that is possibly dangerous, use words like “I love him”, or “I’ve never felt threatened” … At least until they are no longer in a position to threaten, and scare the 7734 out of you.

  2. The NFL is in major trouble: Chris Henry, Junior Seau, Richie Incognito, the KC Chief linebacker Belcher, many many more. Add Everson to the rising concerns. No other league even comes close.

  4. I’m not one for civility on this site, but can you please stop the reporting on this. Ok, we all know the guys got major issues, I don’t need updates saying a media outlet pulled a story on which this site jumped on, and is now trying to retract. I doubt this comment will make it.

  6. 700levelvet says:

    I’m not one for civility on this site, but can you please stop the reporting on this. Ok, we all know the guys got major issues, I don’t need updates saying a media outlet pulled a story on which this site jumped on, and is now trying to retract. I doubt this comment will make it.
    ###

    Thank you!

  7. 700levelvet says:
    September 25, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I’m not one for civility on this site, but can you please stop the reporting on this. Ok, we all know the guys got major issues, I don’t need updates saying a media outlet pulled a story on which this site jumped on, and is now trying to retract. I doubt this comment will make it.

    —————————

    Unless it’s about Trump .. because you know? He’s Trump.

  8. With the Vikings, it’s their players. With the Packers, it’s their fans.

  9. minnesotablizzard says:
    September 25, 2018 at 4:38 pm
    The NFL is in major trouble: Chris Henry, Junior Seau, Richie Incognito, the KC Chief linebacker Belcher, many many more. Add Everson to the rising concerns. No other league even comes close.
    ——————-
    People conflate typical mental health issues with CTE. The NFL consists of 1,000’s of players and throughout its entire history 100,000+ players. I’m not saying this is the caseor Griff ; but for instance, schizophrenia occours in 0.5% of the population. Out of the 1,700 (or so) current NFL players, the law of averages suggest, roughly 8-9 current NFL players will stugggle with symptoms at some point in their life.

    The sad reality is that you will find a Henry, Griffen, Incognito, Belcher, Seau, etc… in any profession.

  10. Having learned more about the details of the night in question on Minnesota Public Radio it is clear Mr Griffen is in the midst of a serious health crisis.

    I care nothing about him getting back on the field right now. I care about him getting the necessary medical treatment he needs and the support he will need as he hopefully recovers.

    Best wishes to him.

  11. 700levelvet says:
    September 25, 2018 at 4:43 pm
    I’m not one for civility on this site, but can you please stop the reporting on this. Ok, we all know the guys got major issues, I don’t need updates saying a media outlet pulled a story on which this site jumped on, and is now trying to retract. I doubt this comment will make it.

    ————–

    you have somewhat of a point, but there are fans that generally care and are concerned about his welfare, so any update is appreciated. apparently you have never made a mistake.

  12. Oh, I didn’t realize that Griffen was having difficulty with his family.
    This changes everything.
    This should be met with hilarity. Ha Ha Ha!!!
    I mean, Aaron Rodgers’ family issues and personal relationships were always used for jokes around here.
    How is this any different?
    Though I’m quite sure I’ll be told it is.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!