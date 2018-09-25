Trae Waynes said he never felt threatened by Everson Griffen’s erratic behavior

Getty Images

A Minneapolis-St. Paul TV station pulled its erroneous report on Everson Griffen on Monday night, and cornerback Trae Waynes has released a statement clarifying that he did not feel threatened by the Vikings defensive end.

“To clarify, there was no attempted break-in at our home, and at no point did my family or I feel unsafe,” Waynes said in a statement, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “We are friends with the Griffen family, and we are here to support them in any way possible during these trying times.”

Griffen’s wife twice called police about Griffen’s erratic behavior Saturday, including once to report Griffen was trying to get into Waynes’ home. Griffen had jumped through bushes and was shirtless, according to the Star Tribune.

Griffen is undergoing a mental health evaluation.