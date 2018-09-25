Tuesday’s #PFTPM has Travis Kelce, Shaquem Griffin

Getty Images

Tuesdays have become the best days during the week to get a little time with players, who typically are on their days off. This Tuesday, the #PFTPM podcast managed to finagle 15 minutes each with a pair of prominent NFL players.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin joined the program, and both were excellent.

The two interviews, preceded by 15 minutes or so of yours truly babbling about the issues of the day, can be heard below.