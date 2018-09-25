Tyrone Crawford says NFL asking defenders to go against instincts

Posted by Charean Williams on September 25, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
AP

FOX analyst Troy Aikman didn’t like the roughing penalty referee Carl Cheffers called on Tyrone Crawford on Sunday. The Cowboys defensive lineman didn’t like it either.

“It’s the way the rules are now, and if we’ve got to figure it out, then we’ve got to figure it out,” Crawford said Tuesday. “I do feel like they should have some long, hard discussions about that and maybe try and change it up so it’s not only in the quarterback’s favor, so we can still play football out there.”

Crawford’s hit on Russell Wilson led to a third-down incompletion. It also led to a 15-yard penalty that extended the Seahawks’ first drive.

Cheffers ruled Crawford landed with his body weight on Wilson, one of 13 roughing the passer penalties in the NFL in Week Three, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“It’s hard for me to say I can do anything different in that situation,” Crawford said. “You know Russ is not an easy guy to get down to the ground. When you tackle him, you’ve got to tackle him. You’ve got to wrap hard. You’ve got to get him to the ground. If you play any more timid than that, you’re going to miss a lot of tackles. I’ve been there before where I was thinking about the fines. I can’t let that happen with my football play now. I can’t think about the fines I may get for hitting the quarterback or what not.”

Crawford said the NFL is asking defensive linemen to go against their instincts, against what coaches have taught them for a lifetime, against the laws of physics.

“You grow up hitting and hitting like going full speed. You know one way to do it,” said Crawford, who is in his seventh season. “When you’re doing something your whole life, yeah, it’s really hard to change, especially now at this point in your career and at that time. When you see a sack, you go usually even harder. When you see quarterback, you go even harder to get to him, to try and get there before the ball is thrown. To try and pull off at like literally the last millisecond is kind of hard.

“I do understand some of the rules that they have going for the protection of players, but I can’t lie to myself and say that I agree with that one because it’s just really hard to do. We’ve been learning something our whole life. Yeah, it’s definitely against our instincts to pull off. I can’t really explain it any better than that. I don’t want to talk bad about the league and what they’re trying to do, because they’re definitely trying to protect us, and I understand. I used to hit with my head, and that’s all I would hit with, and I considered myself a pretty good tackler. But every since they brought in the rule about not hitting with your head, which I completely understand, my tackling hasn’t been as good. There’s just different things that, if it affects you, you can’t let it affect you, and I guess you’re going to have to do it the right way if they make one way the right way. Again, I think they should look over this rule and definitely consider everybody and think about how they would go about, because it’s definitely a hard rule to follow.”

The competition committee has the rule on its agenda for a regularly scheduled conference call next week, and the league’s former head of officials, Mike Pereira, expects a change in how roughing the passer is officiated.

“I don’t see it being good,” Crawford said of the rule. “That’s why I think if they take a look and they picture themselves in some of the same situations, and they take in everything that can possibly happen, I think they come to change the rule. We’ll have to see.”

And if nothing changes?

“If they do decide to stay with the rule, then we need to figure out a way to . . . I guess push the quarterback down on the ground or something,” Crawford said.

30 responses to “Tyrone Crawford says NFL asking defenders to go against instincts

  4. Whose league is this anyway. Just because we can’t get organized and affect their pocketbooks, they just create any product they want and shove it down our throats? Nobody wants this, the players, the coachs, or the fans, so why do we have it? Because some lawyers reviewed the product and decided changes had to be made to make them more defensible in court, screw the product, screw the players and coaches, and especially screw the fans. They will get rich either way, and clearly believe that limiting the game like they are will benefit them in the long run, screw us.

  5. They’re asking them to go against the laws of physics.

    And to the first comment above from imjustsayingsoo, SJWs ruin every single thing they get their hands on, including their own lives (see that SJW couple who biked around ISIS country to prove a point and ended up killed). As a society, it is imperative to not let SJW libtarts win or they will drag us all down with them.

  7. Not for nothing, but who the hell is Tyrone Crawford, is he the next Gregory with one career sack and waiting for ring of honor induction.

  8. The NFL is really starting to become a dull, no tackling game and it’s getting boring. The NFL has taken away the kickoff, barely ever see any returns. Just touching the quarterback gets a penalty. No lowering of the helmet. Its getting to be a bad product.

  11. 700levelvet says:
    September 25, 2018 at 6:00 pm
    Not for nothing, but who the hell is Tyrone Crawford, is he the next Gregory with one career sack and waiting for ring of honor induction.

    —————

    This is his 7th season in Dallas and 5th as a full-time starter. He’s really more of interior run defender than a undersized finesse edge pass rusher like Gregory, though he does actually have 17.5 career sacks.

    I’m not sure I get where you are going here. Are trying to compare him to Gregory? Do you actually not know who he is? And what does whatever you are getting at have to do with the new rule being discussed???

  14. So tell me how this will help William Hayes, who tore his ACL trying to avoid “putting 80 percent of his weight” on a sack on Derek Carr?

  15. My bad…he’s not a pot head like Gregory and Irving, just a guy who goes to work everyday. Jerruh gets no attention from this…and talks in tongues. I forgot it’s a circus.

  16. 700levelvet says:
    September 25, 2018 at 6:00 pm
    Not for nothing, but who the hell is Tyrone Crawford, is he the next Gregory with one career sack and waiting for ring of honor induction.
    ————————
    I kind of figured you watched the Eagles games given what you have said over the years. In 8 games played against Philadelphia, Tyrone Crawford has 5.5 career sacks against the Eagles with all them coming in a just three games. So he was the guy you were yelling about ‘why can’t they block him?’ over the years.
    That’s who Crawford is.

  18. I don’t think what they’re asking is unreasonable. Now if they asked the ‘boys to finish above .500, that’s going to really asking them to go against their instincts.

  19. Good young Canadian man – from Windsor, Ontario!!! Right across the river from Detroit, which is home to the Lions, the team that will dispatch the ‘Boys thi.s Sunday

  20. If this is the case, refs should blow the whistle as soon as defenders get close.

    In any case, if I was a defender I’d rather go for a sack at full speed and risk a flag than let up and give the QBa chance to burn you with a completed pass.

  21. Far beyond just instincts, it is the sheer physical impossibility of completely stopping momentum in a fraction of a second. It isn’t just stupid, it is impossible.

  22. vicnocal says:
    September 25, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    They’re asking them to go against the laws of physics.

    And to the first comment above from imjustsayingsoo, SJWs ruin every single thing they get their hands on, including their own lives (see that SJW couple who biked around ISIS country to prove a point and ended up killed). As a society, it is imperative to not let SJW libtarts win or they will drag us all down with them.

    —————

    What on earth are you talking about??? Do you seriously believe the NFL competition committee (made up of owners, GMs and head coaches) is a bunch of hippie SJWs?

    Anyway…

    Getting back to football, Crawford is right. Players are (rightfully) taught from a young age to tackle properly, which means getting low, squaring up, wrapping up, exploding through your legs, and bringing your full weight to bear. Anything short of that results in missed tackles.

  23. What if instead of tackling the quarterback the defender gave him a hug, and a kiss, as well?

    Then they could lead both teams in a joyful song and dance routine, joined by unicorns decending from the sky galloping upon radiant, beautiful rainbows.

    Oh, the sight that would be!

  25. Radical thought: the NFL is pushing this penalty-fest to drive attention from the anthem protests. Seriously I have forgot all about the anthem and am raging against these penalties. It’s bad when my wife knows NFL Referees’ names.

  27. To anyone who says they stopped watching, that’s fine. Now quit commenting.

    To everyone else. You can have arguments against this rule, but stop using the “going against instinct” line. Its dumb. Much of their play is going against instinct. Going with instinct is what causes most penalties; holding, pass interference, false start, unsportsmanlike conduct. For those and others your instinct is to do the “wrong” thing. When that guy runs past you, your instinct is the grab them to stop them: Holding Penalty or Pass Interference.The best players learn to change or control their instincts in order to not get a penalty. Plus, there are plenty of other reasons to hate how these rules are written or how they are applied.

  28. I’ve seen Brady taken down hard already this season and he has not received one RTP call. Football was supposed to be a contact sport, not a collision sport. This should not be a intentional game of attrition. That’s where all the he-men went wrong. There’s no collision allowed in rugby and it’s as tough a sport as there is.

  29. Nofoolnodrool says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:57 pm
    Mike Tomlin doesn’t need to use his body weight to tackle anyone. He just needs to give them a stern look with his steely eyes.

    ___________________________________________________________________________
    And then sticks his leg out and trips them.

  30. Crawford is absolutely correct. I noted how he even has to be careful in his explanation to avoid getting fined by the league. “I guess push the quarterback down to the ground or something”…hahaha sad, but true!

    Hey Eagles fan/troll: How about a contribution to the discussion? We get it. You don’t like Dallas.
    You should let go of all that anger and jealousy as your team finally won one…congratulations and good for you!

