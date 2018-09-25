Vikings asked Everson Griffen to stay away from team last week

Getty Images

More details about the events that led Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen to get a mental health evaluation over the weekend came to light on Tuesday, including the fact that the team’s concerns about his well being began before a series of incidents led to police involvement on Saturday.

According to a police report filed on Saturday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Vikings executive director of player development Les Pico described Griffen as “explosive, screaming and yelling at the workplace” for some time. As a result, a letter sent to Griffen and his agent last Thursday asked him to stay away from the team until he underwent an evaluation.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer addressed Griffen’s situation in a Tuesday press conference.

“The only thing really we’re concerned about for Everson isn’t anything to do with football. It’s about him getting better,” Zimmer said. “In the five years I’ve been here, I’ve always loved Everson, the effort that he puts out, the work that he does. The chance to count on him in game time. Even in practice. So, he’s always been a really, really good model for us and obviously he’s going through some tough times now.”

Zimmer said the team will do “everything possible that we can” to help Griffen as he navigates those tough times.