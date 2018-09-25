Week Four power rankings

Getty Images

1. Rams (3-0; last week No. 2): The Super Bowl favorite has delivered, so far. They’ll have to deliver on Thursday night without both starting cornerbacks.

2. Chiefs (3-0; No. 3): The folks in Mexico City will be getting the 2018 NFL version of El Classico next month, when the Chiefs and Rams play there.

3. Eagles (2-1; No. 5): Carson Wentz is still Carson Wentz.

4. Saints (2-1; No. 12): Drew Brees is still Drew Brees.

5. Dolphins (3-0; No. 13): Albert Wilson apparently is Dan Marino.

6. Buccaneers (2-1; No. 4): For his next trick, Ryan FitzMagic will potentially make Jameis Winston‘s Tampa Bay career disappear.

7. Falcons (1-2; No. 6): Want to stay in the top 10? How about signing Eric Reid?

8. Steelers (1-1-1; No. 16): The team with plenty of off-field drama eventually provided plenty of on-field drama on Monday night.

9. Jaguars (2-1; No. 1): The Jaguars will be a threat to make it to the Super Bowl, as long as they don’t have to face the Titans in the playoffs.

10. Ravens (2-1; No. 14): Eventually we all will believe Week Two was a fluke.

11. Panthers (2-1; No. 15): Finally, the Panthers use the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft accordingly.

12. Vikings (1-1-1; No. 7): The Vikings draw a short-week short straw, facing the Rams in L.A. four days after the Rams played at home.

13. Packers (1-1-1; No. 8): Vegas knew something about the Packers that the rest of us are finally figuring out: They’re not very good.

14. Patriots (1-2; No. 9): “On to Cincinnati” apparently doesn’t apply in Michigan.

15. Bengals (2-1; No. 11): They’re still a solid team, but beating quality teams on the road will be the key to getting to the postseason.

16. Chargers (1-2; No. 10): It’s hard to Fight for L.A. when L.A. would kindly prefer that you don’t.

17. Bears (2-1; No. 19): The Bears aren’t who we thought they would be, so far.

18. Titans (2-1; No. 21): Mike Vrabel is the early favorite for coach of the year, and plenty of other teams will be wishing they’d hired him sooner.

19. Seahawks (1-2; No. 20): There’s still hope for a team that seemed out of it a week ago.

20. Washington (2-1; No. 26): Consistency will be the biggest challenge for an up-and-down team that seems destined for 9-7 or 8-8.

21. Broncos (2-1; No. 18): Case Keenum is two interceptions away from matching his full-season total in 2017.

22. Lions (1-2; No. 29): There’s nothing like a win over the Patriots to get players to fully buy in to The Patriot Way.

23. Browns (1-1-1; No. 30): That strange feeling you’re experiencing, Browns fans, is called plausible hope.

24. Bills (1-2; No. 32): The Bills need to fly to Milwaukee for all their road games, apparently.

25. 49ers (1-2; No. 17): Those Santa Clara traffic problems will be returning, quickly.

26. Colts (1-2; No. 22): If the Colts keep telling everyone Andrew Luck is perfectly fine, maybe the Colts eventually will believe it.

27. Giants (1-2; No. 28): That win in Houston means nothing if they can’t beat the Saints.

28. Cowboys (1-2; No. 24): Jerry Jones will soon insist that he won’t fire Jason Garrett during the season. And then Jones inevitably will fire Jason Garrett during the season.

29. Jets (1-2; No. 25): Last Thursday, the Jets did in their pants that thing Isaiah Crowell pretended to clean up with the ball.

30. Texans (0-3; No. 23): But for his contract extension, Bill O’Brien would be the first guy out this year.

31. Raiders (0-3; No. 27): At this rate, Jon Gruden will be riding sidecar to the Boogermobile by Thanksgiving.

32. Cardinals (0-3; No. 31): Even Sam Bradford knows it was time for Sam Bradford to be benched.