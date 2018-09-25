Week Four power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 25, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
1. Rams (3-0; last week No. 2): The Super Bowl favorite has delivered, so far. They’ll have to deliver on Thursday night without both starting cornerbacks.

2. Chiefs (3-0; No. 3): The folks in Mexico City will be getting the 2018 NFL version of El Classico next month, when the Chiefs and Rams play there.

3. Eagles (2-1; No. 5): Carson Wentz is still Carson Wentz.

4. Saints (2-1; No. 12): Drew Brees is still Drew Brees.

5. Dolphins (3-0; No. 13): Albert Wilson apparently is Dan Marino.

6. Buccaneers (2-1; No. 4): For his next trick, Ryan FitzMagic will potentially make Jameis Winston‘s Tampa Bay career disappear.

7. Falcons (1-2; No. 6): Want to stay in the top 10? How about signing Eric Reid?

8. Steelers (1-1-1; No. 16): The team with plenty of off-field drama eventually provided plenty of on-field drama on Monday night.

9. Jaguars (2-1; No. 1): The Jaguars will be a threat to make it to the Super Bowl, as long as they don’t have to face the Titans in the playoffs.

10. Ravens (2-1; No. 14): Eventually we all will believe Week Two was a fluke.

11. Panthers (2-1; No. 15): Finally, the Panthers use the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft accordingly.

12. Vikings (1-1-1; No. 7): The Vikings draw a short-week short straw, facing the Rams in L.A. four days after the Rams played at home.

13. Packers (1-1-1; No. 8): Vegas knew something about the Packers that the rest of us are finally figuring out: They’re not very good.

14. Patriots (1-2; No. 9): “On to Cincinnati” apparently doesn’t apply in Michigan.

15. Bengals (2-1; No. 11): They’re still a solid team, but beating quality teams on the road will be the key to getting to the postseason.

16. Chargers (1-2; No. 10): It’s hard to Fight for L.A. when L.A. would kindly prefer that you don’t.

17. Bears (2-1; No. 19): The Bears aren’t who we thought they would be, so far.

18. Titans (2-1; No. 21): Mike Vrabel is the early favorite for coach of the year, and plenty of other teams will be wishing they’d hired him sooner.

19. Seahawks (1-2; No. 20): There’s still hope for a team that seemed out of it a week ago.

20. Washington (2-1; No. 26): Consistency will be the biggest challenge for an up-and-down team that seems destined for 9-7 or 8-8.

21. Broncos (2-1; No. 18): Case Keenum is two interceptions away from matching his full-season total in 2017.

22. Lions (1-2; No. 29): There’s nothing like a win over the Patriots to get players to fully buy in to The Patriot Way.

23. Browns (1-1-1; No. 30): That strange feeling you’re experiencing, Browns fans, is called plausible hope.

24. Bills (1-2; No. 32): The Bills need to fly to Milwaukee for all their road games, apparently.

25. 49ers (1-2; No. 17): Those Santa Clara traffic problems will be returning, quickly.

26. Colts (1-2; No. 22): If the Colts keep telling everyone Andrew Luck is perfectly fine, maybe the Colts eventually will believe it.

27. Giants (1-2; No. 28): That win in Houston means nothing if they can’t beat the Saints.

28. Cowboys (1-2; No. 24): Jerry Jones will soon insist that he won’t fire Jason Garrett during the season. And then Jones inevitably will fire Jason Garrett during the season.

29. Jets (1-2; No. 25): Last Thursday, the Jets did in their pants that thing Isaiah Crowell pretended to clean up with the ball.

30. Texans (0-3; No. 23): But for his contract extension, Bill O’Brien would be the first guy out this year.

31. Raiders (0-3; No. 27): At this rate, Jon Gruden will be riding sidecar to the Boogermobile by Thanksgiving.

32. Cardinals (0-3; No. 31): Even Sam Bradford knows it was time for Sam Bradford to be benched.

  2. Can we all agree that the Jets had the Lions plays in the opener? That’s totally on Jim Bob and Stafford being lazy. Well, I don’t see another victory on their schedule. How long will Boles get before he gets the boot?

  4. “That strange feeling you’re experiencing, Browns fans, is called plausible hope.”

    Don’t worry, we know. We’ve had a good run with the Indians, Cavs, and Buckeyes the past few years. The Browns only recently got the memo though.

  6. The Bears have an outstanding front 7 on defense but not much else other than a respectable running game. Too bad Mitch can throw deep passes. Jury is still out but Mitch looks more like Rex Grossman than he does a franchise quarterback.

  7. I’m fine with the rankings but PLEASE put a little more effort into the explanation of each. “Carson Wentz is still Carson Went”….”Drew Brees is still Drew Brees”. Seriously?

    Or how about this gem – “The Vikings draw a short-week short straw, facing the Rams in L.A. four days after the Rams played at home.” What does this even mean??

  8. “They’re not very good”

    Good teams don’t lose to the Bills at home. The Vikings are a overrated mess. A loss Thursday is likely.

    The Packers have a good shot to be 4-1-1 at the bye week. Having the Vikings in front of the Packers is something only a Vikings homer named Mike Florio would do.

  13. 13. Packers (1-1-1; No. 8): Vegas knew something about the Packers that the rest of us are finally figuring out: They’re not very good.
    _____________

    First, Vegas has had the Packers as one of the top 5 or 6 Super Bowl favorites since last February, so I don’t know what you’re talking about with Vegas knowing something.

    Second, plenty of us figured out the Packers aren’t very good a long time ago. You were the one predicting greatness on the basis of Aaron Rodgers being back, not the rest of us.

  16. I’m fine with the rankings but PLEASE put a little more effort into the explanation of each.
    _________________________________________________________________________________________
    I agree…look forward to the power ranking each week, but Dave you have to step-up your game on ALL 32 teams.

  17. I’m not sure how the Titans are so low when they beat two popular preseason Super Bowl favorites despite tons of injuries. But hey, the media can’t even pronounce Mariota right, so what else can you expect?

  18. freefromwhatyouare says:

    September 25, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    “They’re not very good”

    Good teams don’t lose to the Bills at home. The Vikings are a overrated mess. A loss Thursday is likely.

    The Packers have a good shot to be 4-1-1 at the bye week. Having the Vikings in front of the Packers is something only a Vikings homer named Mike Florio would do.
    ==============================================================================

    Have you watched the games at all? I mean without your green and gold glasses on?

    They are a dropped interception and a competent kicker away from being 0-3 ad you are sitting here predicting 3 wins in a row.

    Rodgers looked average against the Redskins, he’s hurting worse than he is letting on. Buffalos front 7 is no joke. AR is going to take a lot of hits Sunday.

  20. I feel like you could put the Raiders, Cardinals, and Cowboys in the bottom three spots and then pick the rankings for the other 29 teams out of a hat. The Rams are the only team I’d say has separated itself from the pack so far

  22. Vegas knew something about the Packers that the rest of us are finally figuring out: They’re not very good.
    =====

    Weren’t they your Super Bowl pick, Mike????………..

  23. Cowboys should be ranked in the 40’s.

    Love always,

    A Cowboys Fan

    P.S. Please make your prognostication come true…

  26. Redskins dominate the Packers so let’s rank the Packers #13 and the Redskins #20. Makes sense. I’m starting to think the Redskins have a -5 to -7 ranking spot penalty due to their name.

  28. I’m not saying the Rsms aren’t a good team, but the lovefest should at least wait until they have played a good team. Combined record of their three opponents: 1W and 8L. Also, Wentz will look even better when he’s throwing to guys who weren’t unemployed a week ago.

  32. Does anyone really believe the Bucs are the 6th best team in the league? Yeah yeah its fun to watch a journey man get some shine but we know where the Bucs will be by around week 9. Out of the playoff picture. Fitzpatrick is not fooling me, I’ve seen this trick from him too many times before.

  35. You forgot the refs at the top of the power rankings. Get ready for 15 yard penalties for breathing on a QB wrong. Or coming within 5 yards of a QB and making him panic. It sounds crazy but we all know deep down this is where things are headed.

    As a Patriots fan I always thought I’d be a life long fan even after Brady and Belichick are gone but now I’m not so sure I can watch this product until #LyinRoger is gone and defenses can play defense again.

    #ClayisRight

  36. joetoronto says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    The Power Rankings are about as useless as your picks.
    //////////////////////

    FOR ONCE we agree Joe! Raiders are a spot too high.

  37. So the Falcons could go 0-13 the rest of the way, but you’d rank them in the top-10 for signing Reid? Talk about corporate agendas. It’s one thing to stand up for something, and something entirely different to be a hypocrite, which is exactly what you are.

  39. Steelers up from 16 to 8…bias much? Remember they are in sole possession of AFCN last place, given CLE divisional record to date. Why don’t we just give them the Lombardi now and save us all time?

  40. The only reason anyone in the media was picking Green Bay to be Superbowl team this year was for hype, clickbait, ad revenue, and TV ratings. They have a large fanbase nationwide and the NFL pushes them on non-fans as well. Saying that they are going to stink this year is going make the media and the NFL less money. They have been a crappy team for years that makes the playoffs every year because they play in a historically pathetic division. They will probably still make the playoffs this year before their annual blowout loss.

  43. @BillT or RobBryz or whatever troll is on that screen name.

    Watch who has the better record in 3 weeks. Wanna make wager?

    You got blown out by the Bills at home. Sit down troll.

  44. I’m a Rams fan so of course I like seeing them at the top but you could argue the Chiefs could be number 1 as well. Their offense is just as prolific but I think the only difference is the Rams defense is better statistically. That gap could close with the loss of Peters and Talib. That match up in November in Mexico City is going to be incredible.

  48. 22. Lions (1-2; No. 29)

    I was at the game and fully expected them to get TKO’d in the first round but they showed up and showed out.

    I have been relentless in my disdain for Matt Patricia since week 1, but the post-game video shows a team who rallied around its coach (Stafford gave him the game ball and everyone cheered) so he gets a one week reprieve, and I get a week of thinking of what could be should they do the unthinkable and go on the road and beat a Dallas team whose backs will be against the wall.

    Stay tuned….

  49. I understand the Browns being in the back of the 1-1-1 club, but there are (4) teams with a worse record (1-2) currently ranked too high: ATL, NE, LAC, and SEA. That is they are ranked too high for week 3, based on performance.

    Further: I am confident this season will prove that the Browns are better than at least some of those teams, likely one of the west coast teams. I predict the Browns will win +/-7 games and will finish with a better record than at least (1) of those four teams.

  50. The Eagles better than the Redskins?

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

    You aren’t a real champion if you didn’t get recgonized by the President. The Redskins are superior to the Eagles this season. We have a compentent QB and real RB now. Look out!!!

  52. The love for the Chargers in this poll is rather befuddling. They were 1-1 and in the top 10 thanks to a win over the Bills. Now, they’re still 16th at 1-2 with both losses being by double digits.

  53. 6 might be high for Tampa. Their offense is freaking real deal holyfield but you can’t turn the ball over like that. 4 turnovers in one half will never win you any games, plus their pass d is absolutely terrible

  54. joetoronto says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    The Power Rankings are about as useless as your picks.

    *************************

    You just can’t believe how much worse the Raiders are than the Bills, can you?

  55. Tables are turned for NE fans.

    And, it ain’t getting any easier next Sunday.
    The Patriots are facing a tough opponent in the 3-0 Dolphins.
    This will be a real test for NE coaches and players.

    Good news: Edelman returns the following week. Gordon may emerge as a valued addition.
    But the noise in the background is going to get louder with another loss.

  56. “For his next trick, Ryan FitzMagic will potentially make Jameis Winston‘s Tampa Bay career disappear.”

    KUDOS! – best 1 on this list…

  60. If anyone ACTUALLY believes the Dolphins are one of the 5 best teams in the NFL, then you & I should have some business discussions

  62. cheek2vegas says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:46 pm
    joetoronto says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    The Power Rankings are about as useless as your picks.
    //////////////////////

    FOR ONCE we agree Joe! Raiders are a spot too high.
    //////////////////////
    Dammit you beat me to it!

