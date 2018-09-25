Why didn’t the Bucs go for it on fourth down?

September 25, 2018
The moment of truth came last night for the Bucs and coach Dirk Koetter. With 2:49 to play and facing fourth and 10 from their own 20, would they punt while trailing 30-27, or would they go for it?

The critical decision received scant attention during the broadcast, with ESPN’s Jason Witten simply saying, “You’ve gotta punt it here,” and with ESPN’s Joe Tessitore not disagreeing. But did the Bucs have to punt it?

They could have gone for it. If they’d converted on fourth and 10, the drive toward a potential game-tying field goal or game-winning touchdown would have continued. If they’d failed, the Steelers would have had the ball in Tampa Bay territory, with the Bucs having a pair of time outs and the two-minute warning to preserve time while also hoping to hold the Steelers to a field goal, giving the Buccaneers one last chance to win the game, trailing 33-27. Obviously, the Buccaneers would have needed to keep the Steelers from getting a first down.

Instead, the Bucs opted to give possession back to the Steelers under similar circumstances — needing to keep them from getting a first down. And the effort failed, in part because the Steelers made the gutsy decision to throw on second and long, risking an clock-stopping incompletion or drive-killing interception but delivering the setup for the knockout blow, with a first down that, one play later, became another first down (thanks to a James Conner run), clinching the game by allowing the clock to be drained.

If the Buccaneers had gone for it and failed, there’s no guarantee the Steelers would have made an eventual field-goal try. Chris Boswell already had clanged a pair of kicks off the upright; maybe he would have missed another attempt.

Of course, the conventional move was to punt, to try to stop the Steelers, and to try to launch another drive with no time outs and less than two minutes to play. The unconventional move was to go for it. But even though coach Dirk Koetter understands the wisdom of taking chances on fourth down, he knows that making the unconventional move and failing could result in the head coach looking for a new job.

So, like many other coaches, he’d prefer to go with the conventional approach and fail than the unconventional approach and simply risk failure. Until Koetter quashes that fear, the Buccaneers will never fully live up to their swashbuckling reputation — and perhaps will never migrate as deep into the postseason as they could.

  2. Though I agree with premise… they have to stop the Steelers eithervway… I do not agree with the parameters of the choice.

    He didn’t go with the option choose the conventional choice and fail over taking the unconventional approach and simply risk failure. It’s nit a sure thing the conventional option fails. It’s very likely either option fails. The unconventional option though gives 2 chances, both slim, of success. Convert the 4th & 10, and drive down and score. Don’t convert the 4th & 10, stop the Steelers and drive down and score (with no timeouts and prolly needing a TD).
    The conventional option eliminates one of the two options. It doesn’t ensure failure.

  3. what are you even talking about? They had three time outs and a two minute warning to work with. 100 times out of 100 you punt there, especially considering that the Steelers haven’t score all second half and the bucs were moving the ball with ease. Why give the Steelers the ball in the redzone? its 4th and 10?

  4. You are making your team, assuming you dont convert the 4th down, have to score a TD as to having to simply make a FG to tie (you have to assume Boswell makes a 37 or less yard fg). I dont think any coach in the NFL would have went for it.

    The correct coaching move was made….the defense just didnt get it done.

  5. This question should also continue to be asked of the Patriots, who made the same bad decision while in the process of blowing the Jags game. The football gods in fact threw it back in their faces immediately with a long Jaguars TD featuring approximately 50 missed tackles. In unrelated news, I already have a giant pile of salt at my house ready for the winter months.

  9. Fitz had just missed three straight passes. They had timeouts and the 2 minute warning. The coaches’ bible says to punt.

    The right move is to bring on the punt team, and then fake the punt. That means you tell your DC to start visibly pumping up the defense on the sidelines as you send the punt team out. That means the offense slinks off the field, rather than hustle. You make the Steelers think you’ve given up on this drive and that you’ve moved on to stopping them.

  10. It’s just like what Koetter was saying last week. You can’t take chances and be wrong, or you’re fired. Had they gone for it on 4th down and not made it, the vultures would be out in full force today.

  11. I can see the argument to go for it. Your Bucs defense has already allowed 23 points to the Steelers offense. So why put the ball back in their hands with the game on the line?

    Also if the Bucs coach and offense know going on they are going for it on 4th down. The play selection becomes much different. So maybe instead of a 4th and 10 you’re looking at 4th and 3 in knowing ahead you’re using all 4 downs. 2.5 yards per play = First Down puts the 3 yards and a cloud of dust run play back in the mix.

  12. If they couldn’t stop the Steelers from getting a 1st (3 times) down when punting, then it shouldn’t even be a question whether it was the right or wrong decision. It would’ve been game over if Steelers scored a TD.

  13. Really disagree with this because the chances of going 80 yards for a TD with a minute left and no time outs is pretty remote. If you stop them, you have 2 minutes to get into field goal range and using the story logic, more than enough time for a game winning TD.

    That being said it’s nice to have a open debate on football strategy instead of stupid rules, who is holding out, suspensions, arrests, the anthem, etc.

  14. Kotter made the right decision, only someone with nothing to lose goes for it on 4th down at their own 20. The Bucs are tied for first place and playing well. No reason to make irrational decisions at this point in the season.

