49ers promote Nick Mullens with Jimmy Garoppolo officially on IR

Getty Images

The 49ers have officially removed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from their active roster.

Garoppolo tore his ACL last Sunday and the team announced on Wednesday that he has been placed on injured reserve. The corresponding move was to promote quarterback Nick Mullens from the practice squad.

Mullens went undrafted out of Southern Mississippi in 2017 and spent all of last season on the practice squad. He went 31-of-43 for 396 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in four preseason appearances.

Mullens will back up C.J. Beathard for this Sunday’s road game against the Chargers after the 49ers opted not to sign any of the quarterbacks that worked out for them on Tuesday. They could reportedly revisit an outside addition from that group, which included Tom Savage, Landry Jones, T.J. Yates and others, in the future.