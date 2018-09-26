Alshon Jeffery cleared for contact

Getty Images

The Eagles got one offensive starter back in the lineup last week and they could have another make his 2018 debut against the Titans this week.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said at the start of his Wednesday press conference that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been cleared for contact. That was the final medical milestone for Jeffery to hit in his return from offseason shoulder surgery.

Pederson said the team has yet to make a decision about whether or not Jeffery will play against Tennessee. The wideout was listed as questionable for last Sunday’s game against the Colts despite not having full clearance, so it would seem like a decent bet that he’ll play if all goes well at practice the next three days.

With quarterback Carson Wentz returning to the lineup for the Indianapolis game and running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles trending toward returns, the Eagles should have all hands on deck offensively in the near future.