Andrew Luck turns up on Colts injury report

Getty Images

Colts coach Frank Reich went out of his way to say quarterback Andrew Luck‘s arm is fine.

But something must be bothering him.

Luck was listed on the Colts injury report today with an apparent groin injury, but he was listed as a full participant in practice.

Given all the problems Luck (and thus, the Colts) have experienced with his shoulder injury and protracted rehab, any injury update will cause massive breath-holding in Indiana.

However, the fact he’s practicing fully also suggests this isn’t a major concern. . . . Or is it? (Cue ominous music.)