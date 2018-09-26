As Shad Khan tries to complete Wembley deal, British media suggest a Jaguars move

September 26, 2018
Jaguars owner Shad Khan is attempting to finalize his purchase of Wembley Stadium, England’s premier soccer stadium, and there are suggestions in the British media that he’d move the Jaguars there if he gets the deal done.

The Jaguars are already committed to playing one home game a year in London, but Khan has always insisted that he’s keeping the team in Jacksonville. However, British media outlets don’t seem to buy it.

The Financial Times writes that if Khan is able to complete the Wembley purchase, England’s Football Association “will vacate the premises over the autumn months when the Jaguars play NFL games, with Mr Khan harbouring ambitious plans to bring his US American football franchise to London.” The Daily Mail writes that “Khan made it clear that owning Wembley would ‘protect the Jaguars’ position in London’. He will need approval from the NFL to make that happen.”

But the logistics of having a team based in London may be a greater obstacle than the British media are suggesting. To name just a few issues, the NFL hasn’t figured out how it would manage the travel schedule of a team playing in London eight times a year, whether the team would also stay in London for training camp and offseason work, and how free agents could be persuaded to move to another country.

And although Khan has an agreement in principle to buy Wembley for about $800 million, it’s no lock that the deal will be approved by the Football Association’s 10-member board. That board will take a vote on Thursday, and there’s talk that they’ll deny the sale.

So while Khan might be just a day away from buying Wembley, and might have aspirations to own the first overseas NFL team, the reality is there are still big obstacles in his way. Combine all those obstacles with the fact that Jacksonville fans have been supporting the Jaguars in large numbers this year, and it seems unlikely that we’ll see the Jacksonville Jaguars become the London Jaguars any time soon.

39 responses to “As Shad Khan tries to complete Wembley deal, British media suggest a Jaguars move

  4. Moving the Jags to London would be a stupid thing to do. The Jags are winning, their fan base is growing and supportive, and the NFL would lose (even more) credibility if it allowed a winning team to pull up stakes and move out of the country. If the NFL wants a team in London, it should simply start one from scratch. Maybe put one in Germany or Italy, too. We had NFL Europe at one point, but this would be a step up. However, moving the Jags to London just because Khan will soon own Wembley would be a bad move.

  5. If they put a team in London, look for the schedule to be expanded to allow for extra bye weeks to allow for West Coast-to-Europe travel/acclimation. Once the schedule is expanded, look for the NFLPA to make demands for additional compensation for the greater stress on the athletes/greater share of the increased pie. Strikes/more player holdouts would certainly result.

    Bottom line, this is a move that would completely change the NFL schedule as we know it. Is the long term pain worth shaking a lot of the current fanbase, who are already looking for excuses to explain away having been priced out? I seriously doubt it.

  9. They would have to create an entirely new division with three other European-based teams to cut down on travel.
    They’d have to cross the pond only 2-3 times a season.

  12. Move the Ravens there, they love God Save the Queen, along with Britain’s famously welcoming social structure and squeaky clean history of racial tolerance and integration.

  14. Don’t worry it’s just the media over here bigging it up. The increase in fans in the UK has been quite a surprise and this is just something to dangle to try and keep the increased numbers trending up, the Jags won’t be moving.

  17. Go ahead Shad. Field a team in London who has to travel to the US for half of their games. See how many FAs even consider coming to that team. Or how bad they will be. I’m sure the soccer loving crowd in Jolly Ol’ England will come in droves leaving a trail of cash behind them to watch that mess.

  18. “…how free agents could be persuaded to move to another country.”

    Or, if they would even be allowed in, given the many run-ins with the law NFL players seem to enjoy.

    Good to see British media is as much about the hype as it is here in the US.

  20. This is the NFL, National Football League…NOT the INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE!!! Don’t sell out our fansbase(s)!!!
    If this happens, all fans should boycott the NFL and make Owners/Goodell appreciate who actually make their lives so cushy!
    While Trump continues to insult Englands Prime Minister and Royalty, as well as our other European allies, Americans may find they aren’t all that welcome as immigrants either.

  21. The Jaguars are not moving to London. They have a near air-tight lease in Jacksonville for at least another decade.

    This is more of an uninformed British media than them having any actual information.

  22. Salt Lake Stallions play in the US, guys can hit, tickets will be much cheaper. And there probably won’t be a line to get a beer. This AAF thing is starting to sound pretty good.

  25. LOL!

    Gotta get that parity cranked up!

    Take down the Pats! Take down the Pats to make it happen! Oh, that Goodell.

    lmao

    Had this one called YEARS ago, long before it became obvious. Can’t sell parity without it being a real thing, where as long as NE wins the division every year and plays in conf title games, every year, in SBs every year, there is no parity, hence Goodell’s framejobs of the Pats.

    They would have already been there by now if not for NE’s domination.

  29. From a pure business perspective – moving the team to London is a smart move for Khan (and the NFL). It would instantly become the “European Team” with millions of fans. The home games would sell out easily, forever. Not just from new Jags fans – but the fans of the other teams when their favorite team comes to play the Jags in London. Also just Europeans who love the NFL and will pay to go see a game live regardless of the teams playing.

    Jacksonville could never, even if the entire city were Jags fans, compare to the ticket and merch sales that who happen in London if the team moved there. I would hate for my team to have to go play in London and totally mess with their schedule, but I understand business, and that’s about making money.

  32. My guess is most guys would have no interest in playing in London. It’s a great place to visit but relocating there–or flying there eight times a year–would be enough for most guys to not want to play for the Jags. It’s a stupid idea anyway. The only thing I figure is he thinks he can make enough money by being the “home” team that it’ll make it worth it. I’m not so sure about that…especially how bad they were for most of the past decade.

  33. The usual snowflake xenophobes complaining about NFL games being played outside of the US. Tell us, how does a team being located in London effect your life in any way? What possible difference could it make to you?

  34. Another owner flipping off its fan base. Yup… keep buying those tickets, buying the merch and fighting in the stands over team loyalty ya suckas.

  36. The NFL will do what-ever they have to to keep the money pouring in. Why should we care? It’s a GLOBAL economy..LOTS and LOTs of money out there. The real NFL had been expired for many of us for awhile. I suspect if it wasnt for fantasy football and now legal betting, the NFL would’nt have the die-heart base it does now.

  37. This would be amazing for the sport and the Jaguars franchise. They can legitimately be sponsored by Jaguar cars. Khan has been playing the long game like a genius.

  38. Kahn has probably spent somewhere on the order of $100 million on stadium improvements alone in Jacksonville. Cant imagine him picking up and leaving that behind.

  39. Now supporting the team? 1000s of empty seats at their last home game. Not that surprising though really, they were playing the Titans so why turn up to watch them lose 3 in a row to them?

