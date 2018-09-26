Bashaud Breeland wants to show he’s the player “I’ve always been”

Getty Images

The Packers signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a contract on Tuesday worth the league minimum for a player with his experience.

That deal is worth $790,000 for a full season, although Breeland will make less since he’s missed the first three weeks. That’s a far cry from the $8 million he was set to make after agreeing to a deal with the Panthers early in free agency. That deal never became official because Breeland failed his physical due to a cut on the back of his foot that required a skin graft and Breeland had to wait six months to find a home.

Breeland said Wednesday that he “had an infection but not a major infection” and that he’s eager to show he’s the player “I’ve always been” now that he’s found a team.

“To me, it’s not really about the money,” Breeland said, via ESPN.com. “I lost a lot of ball. I lost OTAs and I lost camp to get better, so right now I’m just trying to take it all in. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder because I want to come in and step into that role of being the player that I was. I’m not in a situation to do that right now, but I do have a chance to re-change the market, and that’s my motivation right there. Not the market of being paid, but it’s more the market of becoming a Pro Bowl caliber player.”

If Breeland plays well and stays healthy, it would be a win-win situation. He’d help the Packers defense in the present and rebuild his market value for another trip into free agency.