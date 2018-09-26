Ben Roethlisberger named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger should have won an Oscar.
He’ll have to settle for AFC offensive player of the week.
Roethlisberger won the football award for his 30-of-38 for 353 yards and three touchdown performance against the Buccaneers Monday night.
He also acted well enough to buy a roughing the passer penalty against Bucs defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, going down like a Brazilian soccer player at the suggestion of contact.
Roethlisberger overcame a sluggish start in the game, after throwing an interception and going three-and-out during the first two possessions. Likewise, the Steelers appear to be shaking off some early rust, complicated by the absence of running back Le'Veon Bell.