Ben Roethlisberger named AFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 26, 2018, 9:41 AM EDT
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger should have won an Oscar.

He’ll have to settle for AFC offensive player of the week.

Roethlisberger won the football award for his 30-of-38 for 353 yards and three touchdown performance against the Buccaneers Monday night.

He also acted well enough to buy a roughing the passer penalty against Bucs defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, going down like a Brazilian soccer player at the suggestion of contact.

Roethlisberger overcame a sluggish start in the game, after throwing an interception and going three-and-out during the first two possessions. Likewise, the Steelers appear to be shaking off some early rust, complicated by the absence of running back Le'Veon Bell.