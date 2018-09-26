Ben Roethlisberger on JPP roughing call: I might have sold it a little bit

Getty Images

There were four roughing the passer penalties called in Monday night’s game between the Steelers and Buccaneers, including one on Bucs defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

Pierre-Paul was flagged after his right hand came into contact with the back of Ben Roethlisberger‘s helmet after Roethlisberger threw a pass. The blow appeared to be a glancing one, but the quarterback went down as if he’d been contacted with a lot more force, leading some to suggest Roethlisberger took a dive like a boxer on the take.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger admitted to doing a little acting but said he thought it was in service of a call that should have been made.

“I got hit in the helmet, which is a call, and people are saying that I flopped,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. That was [Pierre-Paul], and he’s got that cast on his hand. And the hand that he’s got that cast on is the one that hit my helmet. So it rung me a little bit. You know, I might’ve went to the ground a little bit to sell it, but it definitely got me. So I think that’s a good call.”

It’s not the only example of a quarterback doing a little extra in hopes of drawing a flag. Given the attention being paid to roughing the passer right now, it may not be the last one either.