Blake Countess wins NFC special teams player of week

Getty Images

The Rams have a prolific offense, and a star-studded defense.

But their ability to change games on special teams shouldn’t be overlooked, contributing to their status as one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

Rams safety Blake Countess was named NFC special teams player of the week, after scouring a touchdown on a blocked punt in their win over the Chargers.

It’s the second time in three weeks the Rams claimed the weekly special teams award, after kicker Greg Zuerlein won it in Week One.

But Zuerlein is hurt at the moment, and Countess also had to fill in for returner JoJo Natson after he suffered a broken hand. Countess averaged 25.5 yards per return in fill-in duty there, and will likely continue as their returner this week.