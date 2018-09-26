Dalvin Cook, Marcus Peters listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Rams kept open the possibility that cornerback Marcus Peters might play Thursday night, listing him as questionable. Peters strained his calf in Sunday’s win.

The Rams already know they won’t have their other starting cornerback, Aqib Talib, who went on injured reserve earlier this week.

Outside linebacker Dominique Easley (knee) also is questionable.

Both Easley and Peters were listed as limited participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Inside linebacker Mark Barron (ankle) is doubtful, and Los Angeles ruled out returner JoJo Natson (hand) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin).

The Vikings hope to have running back Dalvin Cook, but they listed him as questionable after he was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Cook did not practice Monday before returning on a limited basis Tuesday.

The Vikings ruled out defensive end Everson Griffen (knee/not injury related) and cornerback Marcus Sherels (ribs).

Starting left tackle Riley Reiff (foot), safety Anthony Harris (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (ankle) are questionable.